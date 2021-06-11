ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
Pakistan

Punjab reports 39 more corona deaths

Recorder Report 11 Jun 2021

LAHORE: Despite cut in the number of fresh coronavirus cases, there is no let up in causalities due to Covid-19 pandemic, as 39 more fatalities were reported in Punjab including 11 in Lahore, eight in Faisalabad and four in Bahawalpur during the last 24 hours taking the death toll in the province to 10,436.

During the last 24 hours, 11 deaths were reported from Lahore, eight in Faisalabad, four in Bahawalpur, three each in Gujranwala, Rahim Yar Khan and Sargodha, two each in Rawalpindi, Multan and Sheikhupura and one in Sahiwal taking the death toll in these cities to 4,209, 1,123, 252, 411, 237,284, 1,499, 807, 111 and 90, respectively.

Out of 11,497 coronavirus tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 221 fresh virus cases were reported across the province taking the provincial tally of cases to 343,252. The overall positivity rate of the virus in the province reached to 1.92 percent from previous 1.32 percent.

In the provincial metropolis, corona situation is easing out, as 80 fresh cases and 11 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. The vaccination of the people is underway at the vaccination centres as well as designated hospitals across the province.

With the recovery of 758 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province reached to 320,723. On the other hand, as many as 1,978 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country taking the tally of total recoveries to 871,669 showing the recovery rate of 93 percent.

As per breakup of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 177,056 cases and 4,209 deaths, Rawalpindi 26,036 cases and 1,499 deaths, Faisalabad 21,226 cases and 1,123 deaths, Multan 17,630 cases and 807 deaths, Gujrat 7,039 cases and 113 deaths, Gujranwala 8,256 cases and 411 deaths, D G Khan 3,518 cases and 125 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 5,975 cases and 237 deaths, Sargodha 8,368 cases and 284 deaths, Sahiwal 3,295 cases and 90 deaths, Sheikhupura 3,765 cases and 111 deaths and Sialkot reported 7,005 cases and 230 deaths.

The Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said in a briefing that corona vaccination is extremely necessary to save the people from Covid-19. We are increasing the number of new vaccination centers on daily basis.

Moreover, Punjab government has prepared a set of proposals for mandatory immunization in the province. The proposals include ban on entry of unvaccinated people at shopping malls, restaurants, parks and offices.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

