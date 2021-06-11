ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
ASC 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.12%)
ASL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (3.43%)
BOP 8.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.98%)
DGKC 128.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.43%)
EPCL 48.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.76%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.76%)
FFBL 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.6%)
FFL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.1%)
HASCOL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.91%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
JSCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
KAPCO 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
MLCF 47.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 35.88 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.25%)
PIBTL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.29%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
PPL 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
PRL 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.02%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.72%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
SNGP 47.95 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.79%)
TRG 171.80 Increased By ▲ 7.80 (4.76%)
UNITY 49.25 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (5.69%)
WTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
BR100 5,258 Increased By ▲ 53.32 (1.02%)
BR30 27,556 Increased By ▲ 340.31 (1.25%)
KSE100 48,251 Increased By ▲ 473.87 (0.99%)
KSE30 19,538 Increased By ▲ 155.79 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,529
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
937,434
1,30324hr
3.12% positivity
Sindh
325,738
Punjab
343,252
Balochistan
26,052
Islamabad
81,933
KPK
135,162
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Better economic policies yielding positive results: NA speaker

Recorder Report 11 Jun 2021

LAHORE: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday lauded the public welfare-oriented projects of Punjab government and said these projects will greatly help to uplift the living standard of common man.

Matters regarding overall political and economic situation of the country and mutual interest came under discussion during the meeting.

Speaker National Assembly said better economic policies of the incumbent government are yielding positive results and termed the increase in growth rate despite the Corona epidemic is a good omen. He said that subsidy on seeds and fertilizers would make the farmers prosperous and increase agricultural production.

He said that agriculture is the backbone of the national economy and for the first time in the history, a special committee on agriculture has been constituted in parliament which has recommended easy loans to farmers. He said that the prosperity of the country is linked with the development and progress of the farmers. Sardar Usman Bazdar apprised the Speaker about various ongoing development schemes in Punjab and steps taken by the government for the welfare and development of the common man. He also appreciated the suggestions given to the government by the special committee of the National Assembly for resolving the problems of the farmers.

The Chief Minister further stated that on the recommendations of the committee, the subsidized price of wheat was increased which directly benefited the farmers and resulted in record production of wheat in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sardar Usman Buzdar Asad Qaiser National Assembly fertilizers corona

Better economic policies yielding positive results: NA speaker

Govt hopeful about IMF relaxations

Amid Opposition boycott, NA passes 21 bills

China passes anti-foreign sanctions law

FY22 budget to be presented today

BISP disbursements: Survey shows Rs6.5m discrepancy in data

Agri sector grows 2.8pc

Installed power capacity grows 3.6pc

LSM sector posts 9pc growth in July-March

Growth versus inclusive growth

Factors behind low tax-to-GDP ratio listed

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.