Better economic policies yielding positive results: NA speaker

LAHORE: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday lauded the public welfare-oriented projects of Punjab government and said these projects will greatly help to uplift the living standard of common man.

Matters regarding overall political and economic situation of the country and mutual interest came under discussion during the meeting.

Speaker National Assembly said better economic policies of the incumbent government are yielding positive results and termed the increase in growth rate despite the Corona epidemic is a good omen. He said that subsidy on seeds and fertilizers would make the farmers prosperous and increase agricultural production.

He said that agriculture is the backbone of the national economy and for the first time in the history, a special committee on agriculture has been constituted in parliament which has recommended easy loans to farmers. He said that the prosperity of the country is linked with the development and progress of the farmers. Sardar Usman Bazdar apprised the Speaker about various ongoing development schemes in Punjab and steps taken by the government for the welfare and development of the common man. He also appreciated the suggestions given to the government by the special committee of the National Assembly for resolving the problems of the farmers.

The Chief Minister further stated that on the recommendations of the committee, the subsidized price of wheat was increased which directly benefited the farmers and resulted in record production of wheat in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021