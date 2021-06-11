PITB, Punjab livestock dept sign accord to revamp 'SPMS 9211'

LAHORE: Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development Department (L&DD) have signed an agreement to revamp the strengthening of performance management system, commonly known as SPMS 9211, in a ceremony held here on Thursday.

PITB DG-IT Operations Faisal Yousaf and L&DD Director Dr Muhammad Ashraf inked the agreement in the presence of Punjab Higher Education and Information Technology Minister Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz and Punjab Livestock Minister Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak. PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor, Punjab Livestock Secretary Asad Rehman Gillani and other officials were also present on the occasion.

As per the agreement, the PITB will extend its Information and Communication Technology (ICT) support to restore and upgrade SPMS 9211 system for the welfare of the farmers across Punjab, with an aim to improve the governance in the province. The PITB will operationalise the system and enhance it further by developing an Android and web application of SPMS 9211.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Higher Education and Information Technology Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz Minister said that the Punjab government is committed to modernising governance through latest ICT interventions. "Revamping SPMS 9211 is one such step towards remodelling the services of the livestock and dairy development department for the welfare of the farmers," he added.

Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development Minister Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak said that SPMS 9211 caters to the welfare of 9 million farmers. It may be mentioned that the SPMS 9211 system represents a multi-channel information network for the welfare of farmers by enabling a number of services, such as farmer registration, disease alerts and diagnostics, treatment, artificial insemination, vaccination, ticket management, performance monitoring, contact centre, vehicle tracking, supply chain management, cold chain management, store management, and geo-tagging.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021