ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
ASC 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.12%)
ASL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (3.43%)
BOP 8.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.98%)
DGKC 128.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.43%)
EPCL 48.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.76%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.76%)
FFBL 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.6%)
FFL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.1%)
HASCOL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.91%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
JSCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
KAPCO 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
MLCF 47.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 35.88 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.25%)
PIBTL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.29%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
PPL 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
PRL 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.02%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.72%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
SNGP 47.95 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.79%)
TRG 171.80 Increased By ▲ 7.80 (4.76%)
UNITY 49.25 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (5.69%)
WTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
BR100 5,258 Increased By ▲ 53.32 (1.02%)
BR30 27,556 Increased By ▲ 340.31 (1.25%)
KSE100 48,251 Increased By ▲ 473.87 (0.99%)
KSE30 19,538 Increased By ▲ 155.79 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,529
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
937,434
1,30324hr
3.12% positivity
Sindh
325,738
Punjab
343,252
Balochistan
26,052
Islamabad
81,933
KPK
135,162
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

PITB, Punjab livestock dept sign accord to revamp 'SPMS 9211'

Recorder Report 11 Jun 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development Department (L&DD) have signed an agreement to revamp the strengthening of performance management system, commonly known as SPMS 9211, in a ceremony held here on Thursday.

PITB DG-IT Operations Faisal Yousaf and L&DD Director Dr Muhammad Ashraf inked the agreement in the presence of Punjab Higher Education and Information Technology Minister Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz and Punjab Livestock Minister Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak. PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor, Punjab Livestock Secretary Asad Rehman Gillani and other officials were also present on the occasion.

As per the agreement, the PITB will extend its Information and Communication Technology (ICT) support to restore and upgrade SPMS 9211 system for the welfare of the farmers across Punjab, with an aim to improve the governance in the province. The PITB will operationalise the system and enhance it further by developing an Android and web application of SPMS 9211.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Higher Education and Information Technology Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz Minister said that the Punjab government is committed to modernising governance through latest ICT interventions. "Revamping SPMS 9211 is one such step towards remodelling the services of the livestock and dairy development department for the welfare of the farmers," he added.

Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development Minister Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak said that SPMS 9211 caters to the welfare of 9 million farmers. It may be mentioned that the SPMS 9211 system represents a multi-channel information network for the welfare of farmers by enabling a number of services, such as farmer registration, disease alerts and diagnostics, treatment, artificial insemination, vaccination, ticket management, performance monitoring, contact centre, vehicle tracking, supply chain management, cold chain management, store management, and geo-tagging.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PITB Muhammad Ashraf Faisal Yousaf Asad Rehman Gillani Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak

PITB, Punjab livestock dept sign accord to revamp 'SPMS 9211'

Govt hopeful about IMF relaxations

Amid Opposition boycott, NA passes 21 bills

China passes anti-foreign sanctions law

FY22 budget to be presented today

BISP disbursements: Survey shows Rs6.5m discrepancy in data

Agri sector grows 2.8pc

Installed power capacity grows 3.6pc

LSM sector posts 9pc growth in July-March

Growth versus inclusive growth

Factors behind low tax-to-GDP ratio listed

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.