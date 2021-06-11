ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
ASC 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.12%)
ASL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (3.43%)
BOP 8.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.98%)
DGKC 128.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.43%)
EPCL 48.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.76%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.76%)
FFBL 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.6%)
FFL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.1%)
HASCOL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.91%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
JSCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
KAPCO 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
MLCF 47.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 35.88 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.25%)
PIBTL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.29%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
PPL 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
PRL 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.02%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.72%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
SNGP 47.95 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.79%)
TRG 171.80 Increased By ▲ 7.80 (4.76%)
UNITY 49.25 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (5.69%)
WTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
BR100 5,258 Increased By ▲ 53.32 (1.02%)
BR30 27,556 Increased By ▲ 340.31 (1.25%)
KSE100 48,251 Increased By ▲ 473.87 (0.99%)
KSE30 19,538 Increased By ▲ 155.79 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,529
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
937,434
1,30324hr
3.12% positivity
Sindh
325,738
Punjab
343,252
Balochistan
26,052
Islamabad
81,933
KPK
135,162
UK PM claims 'common ground' with EU, Biden on N Ireland

AFP 11 Jun 2021

CARBIS BAY, (United Kingdom): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday insisted there was "common ground" among the UK, EU and United States on protecting the peace in Northern Ireland as tensions simmer after Brexit.

Following his first face-to-face talks with US President Joe Biden on the eve of a G7 summit, Johnson said all sides agreed to "make sure we keep the balance of the peace process going and... I'm optimistic that we can do that".

The two leaders adopted a new "Atlantic Charter", modelled on a declaration by their World War II predecessors, vowing concerted action on pandemic recovery, global security and climate change.

After the chaos of Donald Trump's presidency, Johnson said his 90-minute conversation with Biden was "a breath of fresh air".

The two leaders agreed on a new joint taskforce to examine how to resume travel between Britain and the United States, following successful coronavirus vaccination campaigns in both countries.

And they pledged to work on "expanding trade and progression towards a future UK-US free trade agreement", according to Downing Street. Biden has warned that any UK backpedalling on its post-Brexit commitments to the EU over Northern Ireland could imperil the US trade negotiation.

