World
France to work with South Africa over vaccines access for Africa
10 Jun 2021
PARIS: France has decided to work with South Africa to help African countries to get access to vaccines, French President Emmanuel Macron told a news conference on Thursday ahead of a G7 summit.
Macron also said that having access to vaccines should not be blocked by disputes over intellectual property rights.
