Sports

PSL 6: Faheem out of action for one week with hand injury

  • Faheem suffered the injury when he was fielding at short fine leg during the fifth over of the chase
  • He will be off the field for at least seven days.
Syed Ahmed Updated 11 Jun 2021

Islamabad United's all-rounder Faheem Ashraf is likely to miss at least the next three games in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six after receiving a hand injury during the game against Lahore Qalandars on Wednesday.

Faheem got a split webbing between his index finger and thumb on his left hand during their five-wicket loss to the Lahore Qalandars the other night.

The all-rounder received the injury when he was fielding at short fine leg during the fifth over of the chase. He had bowled two overs before the blow.

He got five stitches to his hand and also missed the major part of the game but came back to bowl his remaining two overs, the 14th and 17th of the innings. Faheem 21 runs in the last two overs and finished with 4-0-31-1.

“Faheem suffered a laceration to the base of the left thumb. Suturing was completed in the ER, he was given antibiotics and paracetamol and discharged into our care,” United physio Jason Pilgrim said in a statement.

Note, Faheem plays a key role in Islamabad United with both bat and ball. The franchise highly depends on his batting lower down the order besides his speciality as a new ball bowler.

In his absence, United will have to make two changes, in the batting and bowling lineups, as they don't have a like-to-like replacement for the all-rounder.

Faheem has been impressive in PSL since his debut. He joined United in 2018 and has played 36 games with the second-best bowling average (18.88) for the franchise.

He is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the league with a tally of 51 wickets and holds the tournament's second-best bowling figures, of 6 for 19.

Faheem Ashraf Islamabad United PSL 6 Faheem Ashraf injured

