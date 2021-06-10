TECNO to hit the market with the Clearest Selfie Camera CAMON 17 Series

With mobile photography becoming more and more prevalent, smartphone companies are on their toes to fill in the gaps. Many companies have brought forward good camera phones but few companies have won the customers with the excellent performance. One such example is the leading Chinese smartphone company, TECNO that has brought forward some great photography phones with its famous Camon series.

TECNO has been working to provide high-quality yet budget-friendly devices to its Pakistani consumers for years now. To hype up its camera game, the brand has come forward with the Clearest Selfie Camera in its upcoming Camon 17 series. The series includes two phones, Camon 17 and Camon 17 Pro. TECNO has released some details about the phones on its social platforms but the complete reveal will be done at the Tech Talk Show. The event will be live on the brand’s official Facebook and YouTube channel on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 7.00 pm.

This is not all, the phones will be accompanied by some renowned names from the industry at the launch event. The young and stylish Hajra Yamin; everyone’s favorite vlogger Rahim Pardasi; the smart hero, Fahad Sheikh; the tech expert, Bilal Munir; and Umair Bin Nisar, the star fashion photographer will be joining the Tech Talk Show. This lineup seems elite with the young stylish touch that shall be attracting a lot of youth.

The new Camon 17 Pro shall be equipped with the Clearest 48MP Selfie Camera along with an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, Helio G95 Gaming Processor, and 90Hz refresh rate. Whereas, Camon 17 comes with a high definition 48MP AI Triple Camera, 6GB+128GB storage, and a 6.6” display with a 90Hz refresh rate. After the success of the Camon 12, Camon 15 series, and the Camon 16 series, the new Camon 17 series is bound to mark new sales records. High expectations are associated with these new models to create a storm in the market with their success.

Moreover, TECNO has joined hands with Advance Telecom as their official distribution partner in Pakistan. This new partnership looks like a promising collaboration for the new Camon 17 series. Both phones will be unveiled on June 11, so stay connected with TECNO’s social media platforms for all the latest updates.