ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
ASC 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.12%)
ASL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (3.43%)
BOP 8.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.98%)
DGKC 128.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.43%)
EPCL 48.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.76%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.76%)
FFBL 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.6%)
FFL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.1%)
HASCOL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.91%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
JSCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
KAPCO 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
MLCF 47.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 35.88 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.25%)
PIBTL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.29%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
PPL 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
PRL 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.02%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.72%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
SNGP 47.95 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.79%)
TRG 171.80 Increased By ▲ 7.80 (4.76%)
UNITY 49.25 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (5.69%)
WTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
BR100 5,258 Increased By ▲ 53.32 (1.02%)
BR30 27,556 Increased By ▲ 340.31 (1.25%)
KSE100 48,251 Increased By ▲ 473.87 (0.99%)
KSE30 19,538 Increased By ▲ 155.79 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,529
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
937,434
1,30324hr
3.12% positivity
Sindh
325,738
Punjab
343,252
Balochistan
26,052
Islamabad
81,933
KPK
135,162
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

TECNO to hit the market with the Clearest Selfie Camera CAMON 17 Series

BR Web Desk 10 Jun 2021

With mobile photography becoming more and more prevalent, smartphone companies are on their toes to fill in the gaps. Many companies have brought forward good camera phones but few companies have won the customers with the excellent performance. One such example is the leading Chinese smartphone company, TECNO that has brought forward some great photography phones with its famous Camon series.

TECNO has been working to provide high-quality yet budget-friendly devices to its Pakistani consumers for years now. To hype up its camera game, the brand has come forward with the Clearest Selfie Camera in its upcoming Camon 17 series. The series includes two phones, Camon 17 and Camon 17 Pro. TECNO has released some details about the phones on its social platforms but the complete reveal will be done at the Tech Talk Show. The event will be live on the brand’s official Facebook and YouTube channel on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 7.00 pm.

This is not all, the phones will be accompanied by some renowned names from the industry at the launch event. The young and stylish Hajra Yamin; everyone’s favorite vlogger Rahim Pardasi; the smart hero, Fahad Sheikh; the tech expert, Bilal Munir; and Umair Bin Nisar, the star fashion photographer will be joining the Tech Talk Show. This lineup seems elite with the young stylish touch that shall be attracting a lot of youth.

The new Camon 17 Pro shall be equipped with the Clearest 48MP Selfie Camera along with an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, Helio G95 Gaming Processor, and 90Hz refresh rate. Whereas, Camon 17 comes with a high definition 48MP AI Triple Camera, 6GB+128GB storage, and a 6.6” display with a 90Hz refresh rate. After the success of the Camon 12, Camon 15 series, and the Camon 16 series, the new Camon 17 series is bound to mark new sales records. High expectations are associated with these new models to create a storm in the market with their success.

Moreover, TECNO has joined hands with Advance Telecom as their official distribution partner in Pakistan. This new partnership looks like a promising collaboration for the new Camon 17 series. Both phones will be unveiled on June 11, so stay connected with TECNO’s social media platforms for all the latest updates.

TECNO Camon TECNO bilal munir hajra yamin Fahad Sheikh Camon 17 Pro

TECNO to hit the market with the Clearest Selfie Camera CAMON 17 Series

Pakistan beats projections, targets higher growth

Key highlights of Economic Survey 2020-21

Pakistan not leveraging US military’s support to win IMF concessions: Tarin

Remittances increase 34% year-on-year to near $2.5 billion in May

Businesspeople meet COAS ahead of FY22 budget presentation

SBP issues commemorative coin to mark 70th anniversary of Pak-China relations

US says offers $3mn for information on Iraq attacks

India records world's highest daily Covid-19 deaths after state revises numbers

Mohmand Hydropower Dam: Saudi Arabia approves 901m riyal funding

Pakistan’s Dawaai raises $8.5 million amid expansion plans

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters