ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
ASC 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.12%)
ASL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (3.43%)
BOP 8.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.98%)
DGKC 128.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.43%)
EPCL 48.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.76%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.76%)
FFBL 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.6%)
FFL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.1%)
HASCOL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.91%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
JSCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
KAPCO 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
MLCF 47.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 35.88 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.25%)
PIBTL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.29%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
PPL 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
PRL 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.02%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.72%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
SNGP 47.95 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.79%)
TRG 171.80 Increased By ▲ 7.80 (4.76%)
UNITY 49.25 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (5.69%)
WTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
BR100 5,258 Increased By ▲ 53.32 (1.02%)
BR30 27,556 Increased By ▲ 340.31 (1.25%)
KSE100 48,251 Increased By ▲ 473.87 (0.99%)
KSE30 19,538 Increased By ▲ 155.79 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,529
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
937,434
1,30324hr
3.12% positivity
Sindh
325,738
Punjab
343,252
Balochistan
26,052
Islamabad
81,933
KPK
135,162
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Africa's rand rallies after US inflation data

  • Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) slipped a tad from the previous day's closing but largely brushed off concerns of higher inflation in the United States.
Reuters 10 Jun 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's rand rallied on Thursday after a rise in U.S. inflation was seen by investors as soft enough to keep monetary policy loose there, boosting demand for risk assets.

At 1500 GMT the rand was 0.75pc firmer at 13.6250 per dollar, having earlier reached a session-best 13.5825, to snap a three-day losing streak prompted by concerns that faster rising consumer prices in the United States would lead to higher lending rates.

The high-yielding rand, which hit its strongest level in 28 months on Friday, is the top performing major emerging market currency this year, spurred by a boom in global commodity prices and the low-rate environment in developed markets.

"While the hot inflation data may not be enough to force the Fed to make any policy moves anytime soon, it may prompt the central bank to think twice about their 'transitory' mantra while fuelling speculation over official taper discussions," said Lukman Otunuga, analyst at FXTM.

On the day, a widening of the current surplus to 5pc of gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter supported demand. But the rand's rally was dented by signs of a slower economic recovery as manufacturing and mining output hit a speed bump.

"We think the shine from figures released today will fade in the coming months as headwinds facing the economy mount," said Virág Fórizs, Africa analyst at Capital Economics.

"Industrial metals prices are likely to drop back. Renewed power cuts will weigh on activity and fiscal austerity will hold back domestic demand."

Bonds continued to rally, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 government issue down 6.5 basis points to 8.65pc.

Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) slipped a tad from the previous day's closing but largely brushed off concerns of higher inflation in the United States.

"There is no conclusive evidence on the transitory nature of inflation and one has to see that against the positive employment numbers came last week (in U.S.)," said Thato Mashigo, portfolio manager at Sanlam Private Wealth.

He said while inflation numbers are negative, the market is still taking a positive view that the U.S. economy will grow and that is what is keeping the momentum alive in the local market.

Apart from banks, other financials and retail, most of the South African stock market's performance is largely linked to the performance of global markets.

The benchmark all-share index closed down 0.2pc at 67,543 points and the blue-chip index of top 40 companies ended down 0.23pc at 61,291 points.

South Africa's rand Dollar U.S. inflation Lukman Otunuga South African stock market Thato Mashigo

South Africa's rand rallies after US inflation data

Pakistan beats projections, targets higher growth

Key highlights of Economic Survey 2020-21

Pakistan not leveraging US military’s support to win IMF concessions: Tarin

Remittances increase 34% year-on-year to near $2.5 billion in May

Businesspeople meet COAS ahead of FY22 budget presentation

SBP issues commemorative coin to mark 70th anniversary of Pak-China relations

US says offers $3mn for information on Iraq attacks

India records world's highest daily Covid-19 deaths after state revises numbers

Mohmand Hydropower Dam: Saudi Arabia approves 901m riyal funding

Pakistan’s Dawaai raises $8.5 million amid expansion plans

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters