US says offers $3mn for information on Iraq attacks
- Announcement comes a day after attack was carried out with three 'explosive-laden' drones on Baghdad airport where US troops are deployed
10 Jun 2021
BAGHDAD: The US Department of State's Rewards for Justice programme said Thursday it was offering a reward of up to $3 million for information on attacks against Americans in Iraq.
The announcement comes a day after an attack was carried out with three "explosive-laden" drones on Baghdad airport where US troops are deployed.
