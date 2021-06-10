PSL 6 match 16: Multan thump Karachi to register second PSL 6 win

Multan Sultans have defeated hot-favourite Karachi Kings in the 16th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six by 12 runs to register only their second victory in this year's tournament. The much-needed win has brightened their chances to end up in the final four.

Earlier Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim put Multan Sultans to bat after winning the toss. Sultans lost opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the first over who was stumped off Imad Wasim’s ball for 3.

The wicket did not deter free-flowing Mohammad Rizwan (31), who along with Sohaib Maqsood (31) and Riley Rossouw (44), put up two important partnerships to keep Sultans’ ship steady in the middle overs. Despite losing two set batsmen, Rizwan and Rossouw back to back, Multan managed to put up a total of 176 runs on the board, courtesy of Khushdil Shah’s unbeaten 44 off just 32 balls down the order.

For Kings, Thisara Perera bowled beautifully and picked up two wickets for just 12 runs in his three overs.

Kings put up a competitive 176-run score on the board, a courtesy 68-run partnership between the team's captain, Mohammad Rizwan, and Riley Rossouw.

Pursuing a fighting total, Karachi had a slow start thanks to a disciplined bowling display from Sultans bowlers. The first blow came in the third over when unlucky Sharjeel Khan got run out at the non-striker's end.

The dot balls followed by the wicket mounted pressure on Karachi Kings who had the worst power play in this year’s PSL, managing only 31 runs at the loss of one wicket.

The slow batting display continued and the asking rate kept mounting forcing struggling Martin Guptil to try and do something out of his skin. In the process, he lost his wicket while trying to take on seasoned leggie Imran Tahir. He departed for just 11 off 14 balls in the 10th over. The scoreboard read 57/2.

Skipper Babar Azam changed gears after his departure with Najeebullah Zadran who was the second scalp for Imran Tahir. He was trapped leg before wicket at an individual score of 11.

This was when Chadwick Walton walked out to join the skipper in the middle. The pair played fearlessly and tried to up the ante, but it seemed a little too late. Karachi required 74 runs off the final five overs with a required of almost 15.

The pair dragged Karachi from 3-77 to 4-154 at the end of the 19th over when Chadwick Walton was run out. Karachi needed 23 runs off the final over with the new batsman Thisara Perera on strike. He played the first ball of Imran Khan's over as a dot and missed a hit on the second ball before captain Imad Wasim was caught behind on the very next ball. The score looked distant for Kings with 23 required off the last three balls. Rookie Qasim Akram scored 10 runs off two balls before being caught on the final ball. Multan won the game by 12 runs. Imran Khan was the pick of the bowlers for the winning side with his 24/2 in four overs.

Riley Rossouw was picked as Man of the Match for his brilliant 44.