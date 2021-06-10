Business & Finance
Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves reach $23.6 billion
- SBP receives proceeds from Green Eurobond, reserves held by central bank reach $16.4 billon
10 Jun 2021
Total liquid foreign reserves held by Pakistan stood at $23.6 billion during the week ended 4 June, 2021, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday.
During the week ended 04-Jun-2021, SBP received proceeds of Wapda Green Eurobond, amounting to $499.0 million. After accounting for external debt repayments, SBP's reserves increased by $281 million $16.41 billion.
The break-up of Pakistan’s foreign reserves position is as follows:
- Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: $ 16.4 billion
- Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: US$ 7.2 billion
- Total liquid foreign reserves: US$ 23.6 billion
