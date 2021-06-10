ANL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 17.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.63%)
ASL 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
AVN 88.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.97%)
BOP 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
DGKC 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.07%)
FCCL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
FFBL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.27%)
FFL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.87%)
HASCOL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
HUBC 78.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.95%)
JSCL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
KAPCO 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
KEL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
MLCF 46.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.1%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
POWER 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.01%)
PPL 90.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.56%)
PRL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.26%)
PTC 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.81%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.65 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.14%)
TRG 168.60 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (2.8%)
UNITY 48.65 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (4.4%)
WTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
BR100 5,249 Increased By ▲ 44.12 (0.85%)
BR30 27,412 Increased By ▲ 196.94 (0.72%)
KSE100 48,205 Increased By ▲ 427.67 (0.9%)
KSE30 19,523 Increased By ▲ 141.38 (0.73%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,529
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
937,434
1,30324hr
3.12% positivity
Sindh
325,738
Punjab
343,252
Balochistan
26,052
Islamabad
81,933
KPK
135,162
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Top US antitrust lawmaker targets Big Tech with new bills

  • A fourth would require platforms to set up a way for users to transfer data if they desire, including to a competing business.
Reuters 10 Jun 2021

WASHINGTON: Lawmakers in the House of Representatives are working on drafts of five antitrust bills, four of them aimed directly at reining in Big Tech, and may introduce them within days, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

Reuters has read discussion drafts of five measures. Sources familiar with the process say they may be changed before they are introduced.

They may be introduced this week but that may be delayed, two sources said.

Among the five bills being considered, two address the problems of platforms, like Amazon.com, creating a space for businesses to sell products and then competing against those products.

One of the two would make it illegal in most cases for a platform to advantage its own products on its platform with potentially a fine of 30% of the US revenues of the affected business if they violate the measure. A second requires platforms to sell any business if owning it creates an incentive for the platform to advantage its own products or lines of business.

A third bill would require a platform to refrain from any merger unless it can show the acquired company does not compete with any product or service the platform is in.

A fourth would require platforms to set up a way for users to transfer data if they desire, including to a competing business.

A fifth is similar to a Senate measure that would raise what the Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) charge to assess the biggest companies to ensure their mergers are legal and increase the budget of the agencies.

The House Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel wrote a report that was issued in October 2020 that spelled out abuses by four big technology companies, Alphabet Inc's Google, Apple Inc, Amazon.com and Facebook. The report -- which was scathing -- suggested expansive changes to antitrust law.

House of Representatives Federal Trade Commission Amazon.com Alphabet Inc's Google Russia's revenues

Top US antitrust lawmaker targets Big Tech with new bills

System facing 6,500MW shortfall

Remittances increase 34% year-on-year to near $2.5 billion in May

Businesspeople meet COAS ahead of FY22 budget presentation

India records world's highest daily Covid-19 deaths after state revises numbers

Mohmand Hydropower Dam: Saudi Arabia approves 901m riyal funding

Pakistan’s Dawaai raises $8.5 million amid expansion plans

Corporate sector, REITs: Major tax relief expected

US Senate passes sweeping bill to address China tech ‘threat’

With G7 summit stop first, Biden embarks on 8-day Europe trip

K-Electric, PLL enter into agreement

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters