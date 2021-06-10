ANL 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
ASC 17.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (6.93%)
ASL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
AVN 88.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.87%)
BOP 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
DGKC 128.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
EPCL 47.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.09%)
FCCL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.55%)
FFBL 27.92 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.34%)
FFL 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.36%)
HASCOL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
HUBC 78.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.26%)
JSCL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.16%)
KAPCO 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.54%)
KEL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
LOTCHEM 16.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
MLCF 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
PAEL 35.31 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.61%)
PIBTL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
POWER 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.91%)
PPL 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.44%)
PRL 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.35%)
PTC 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.11%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.61 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.05%)
TRG 168.61 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (2.81%)
UNITY 48.65 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (4.4%)
WTL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.94%)
BR100 5,244 Increased By ▲ 39.34 (0.76%)
BR30 27,400 Increased By ▲ 184.74 (0.68%)
KSE100 48,162 Increased By ▲ 383.89 (0.8%)
KSE30 19,502 Increased By ▲ 120.28 (0.62%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,529
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
937,434
1,30324hr
3.12% positivity
Sindh
325,738
Punjab
343,252
Balochistan
26,052
Islamabad
81,933
KPK
135,162
Australia shares to edge down ahead of US inflation data; NZ flat

  • The local share price index futures fell 0.04%, a 1.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
Reuters 10 Jun 2021

Australian shares are set to open slightly lower on Thursday, tracking stocks on Wall Street that edged down overnight as investors awaited key US inflation data due later in the day.

The local share price index futures fell 0.04%, a 1.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark pulled back from record highs it hit during Wednesday's session to end 0.3% lower.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely flat, up about 0.02% to 12,568.69 points in early trade.

