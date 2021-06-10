Markets
Hong Kong shares kick off day with gains
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Thursday morning following another weak lead from Wall Street, while traders kept tabs on China-US ties after Joe Biden revoked an executive order aiming to ban the popular TikTok and WeChat apps on national security grounds.
The Hang Seng Index added 0.17 percent, or 49.39 points, to 28,792.02.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.11 percent, or 3.87 points to 3,587.53, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was hardly moved, inching up 0.03 points to 2,396.57.
