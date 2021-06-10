ANL 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
ASC 17.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.63%)
ASL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
AVN 88.44 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.07%)
BOP 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
DGKC 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
EPCL 47.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.09%)
FCCL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
FFBL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.27%)
FFL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.87%)
HASCOL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.09%)
HUBC 78.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
JSCL 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
KAPCO 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
KEL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
MLCF 46.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
PAEL 35.31 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.61%)
PIBTL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
POWER 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.91%)
PPL 90.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.45%)
PRL 25.56 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.51%)
PTC 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.81%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.61 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.05%)
TRG 168.44 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (2.71%)
UNITY 48.70 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (4.51%)
WTL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.94%)
BR100 5,244 Increased By ▲ 39.27 (0.75%)
BR30 27,403 Increased By ▲ 187.38 (0.69%)
KSE100 48,193 Increased By ▲ 414.95 (0.87%)
KSE30 19,518 Increased By ▲ 136.51 (0.7%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,529
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
937,434
1,30324hr
3.12% positivity
Sindh
325,738
Punjab
343,252
Balochistan
26,052
Islamabad
81,933
KPK
135,162
Hong Kong shares kick off day with gains

  • The Hang Seng Index added 0.17 percent, or 49.39 points, to 28,792.02.
AFP 10 Jun 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Thursday morning following another weak lead from Wall Street, while traders kept tabs on China-US ties after Joe Biden revoked an executive order aiming to ban the popular TikTok and WeChat apps on national security grounds.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.17 percent, or 49.39 points, to 28,792.02.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.11 percent, or 3.87 points to 3,587.53, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was hardly moved, inching up 0.03 points to 2,396.57.

TikTok Hong Kong stocks WeChat Hang Seng Index China's second exchange

