Properties in Karachi: SC orders Khursheed’s son to surrender within three days

Terence J Sigamony 10 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, ordered the son of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader, Khursheed Shah, to surrender before the Accountability Court within three days.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Mushir Alam, heard the pre-arrest bail petition of Farrukh Shah, son of the PPP senior leader, Khursheed Shah.

The PPP Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), Sindh, on the conclusion of the hearing, withdrew his bail plea. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Sukkur, in October 2019 had served summons to the PPP MPA, Syed Farrukh Shah, regarding his assets, properties in Karachi i.e. six acres of land in the Karachi Sector No-6 at Deh Sounghal and Tappo Gujjaro.

Farooq H Naek advocate, representing Farrukh Shah, informed the bench that the NAB has finalized the investigation against his client.

He argued that after that there is no need to arrest him, adding, holding property is not an offence.

However, the NAB special prosecutor said that Farrukh Shah did not cooperate with the investigation officers. He said Farrukh’s reply to every question by the interrogator is, ask Baba (Khursheed Shah).

The NAB has issued arrest warrants of the PPP leader since April 2020. Justice Tariq Masood stated that the Supreme Court has set the parameters for bail in TalatIshaq case, adding the bench cannot go beyond the parameters given in TalatIshaq case.

He noted that the NAB has to file a supplementary reference. He asked Farooq H Naek to tell his client whether he wants to withdraw his petition or the Court will decide it on merit. The counsel replied that he will withdraw the bail application. He, however, requested the bench to grant three days to Farrukh to surrender before the accountability court. The bench allowing his request disposed of the case.

