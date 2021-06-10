1,118 corona cases reported countrywide with positivity ratio of 2.54pc

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday, reported 1,118 Covid-19 cases after 43,900 tests were conducted countrywide with a positivity ratio of 2.54 percent, which is lowest in months.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country over the past 24 hours also reported 77 deaths taking the nationwide coronavirus death tally to 21,453since the pandemic outbreak in February 2020.

According to the NCOC, over the past 24 hours, 2,244 coronavirus patients have recovered taking the national recoveries to 869,691 since the outbreak of the deadly virus. At present, there are 44,987 active Covid-19 cases in the country of which 3,024 are in critical condition.

Punjab has reported another 226 coronavirus cases and 48 deaths over the past 24 hours taking the province’s infection tally to 343,031 and the death toll to 10,397.

Sindh reported 575 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the provincial tally of infections to 325,110.

While the province reported 20 additional deaths from the deadly virus in the past 24 hours, which has taken Sindh’s death toll to 5,164.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa recorded 147 Covid-19 cases and six deaths during the past 24 hours taking the provincial case tally to 134,928 and the death toll to 4,170. Balochistan reported 68 coronavirus cases and one death. The province’s infection tally has climbed to 25,961 and the death toll is 291.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has reported 65 Covid-19 cases and no deaths as a result cases tally has reached 81,871 and the death toll stands at 766.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir reported 28 Covid-19 cases and two deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the AJK’s case tally to 19,566 and death toll to 558, since the pandemic outbreak.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported nineCovid-19 cases and no deaths taking the provincial cases tally to 5,664 and death toll stands at 107.

Meanwhile, NCOC Chairman Asad Umar, while talking to media persons after attending a ceremony marking administration of the 10 millionth Covid-19 vaccine dose in the country, said that the authorities aimed to inoculate 70 million people by the end of this year. Umar said 10 million people had been administered vaccine doses in the country, but the country had a long way to go to meet the target of vaccinating 70 million people.

He said around 300,000 people were registering themselves for vaccination against Covid-19 on a daily basis, and urged the people to get inoculated, so that the government may ease Covid-19 restrictions.

The minister added that precautionary measures taken during the third wave of the pandemic in the country had shown positive results and a visible reduction in Covid-19 positivity rate.

Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity rate has been recorded at 2.54 per cent in the past 24 hours — for the second day in a row that the positivity rate remained below three percent.

According to the Health Ministry, 43,900 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours after which 1,118 people tested positive.

Besides, 335,790 people were administered Covid-19 vaccines, on Tuesday, according to the NCOC.

“The more [people] we vaccinate, the better we will be protected [against Covid-19],” Umar said, appealing to people to increasingly participate in the vaccination campaign.

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry, who accompanied Umar on the occasion of the administration of the 10 millionth dose, tweeted: “We have reached the milestone of administering the vaccine to 10 million people and will continue this till vaccination of all the people.”

