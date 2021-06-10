ANL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
ASC 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
ASL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.25%)
AVN 87.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
BYCO 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
DGKC 129.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.33%)
FCCL 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.96%)
FFBL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.11%)
FFL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
HASCOL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
HUBC 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.57%)
JSCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.73%)
KAPCO 44.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-4.62%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.68%)
LOTCHEM 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.39%)
MLCF 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.93%)
PAEL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.27%)
POWER 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.35%)
PPL 91.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.93%)
PRL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.49%)
PTC 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.32%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
SNGP 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.54%)
TRG 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.70 (-2.79%)
UNITY 46.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.89%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (17.68%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -48.93 (-0.93%)
BR30 27,215 Decreased By ▼ -275.9 (-1%)
KSE100 47,778 Decreased By ▼ -370.36 (-0.77%)
KSE30 19,382 Decreased By ▼ -193.11 (-0.99%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,453
7724hr
Pakistan Cases
936,131
1,11824hr
2.55% positivity
Sindh
325,110
Punjab
343,031
Balochistan
25,961
Islamabad
81,871
KPK
134,928
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Safety of train operations’ Concerted efforts needed to restore public’s confidence: DS

Recorder Report 10 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Irretrievable human loss, irreparable rolling stock damages, expenditures worth hundreds of millions in post accident payment on claims and repair/maintenance and indelible stains over the perception of Pakistan railways are some outcomes of major and minor train accidents happened during the last few years.

“Concerted efforts at multiple management, operational and technical levels are direly required to restore the public’s full confidence over this mode of journey.” This was stated by Divisional Superintendent (DS) Pakistan Railways Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul as keynote speaker in a seminar held over the topic “Safety of Train operations” at DS office Karachi.

The seminar was attended by all the divisional and assistant officers, train examiners, permanent way inspectors, train guards, and related operational staff. The seminar highlighted three probable causes of train accidents: Track conditions, rolling stock issues and human error/failure. The last of them was described as the most frequent cause as multiple issues causing train accidents fall in the category of human error or failure.

“Accidents do happen and cannot be completely eradicated but it’s the high time to introduce the concept of High Reliability Organisation in Pakistan Railways alike nuclear and aviation industry where the accidents have been reduced to zero or minimal possible number,” stated the divisional superintendent Karachi.

He added that restructuring the safety related SOPs of Pakistan Railways in line with the standards of high reliability organisations could bring substantial improvements in managing the safe operation of its passenger and freight trains.

Some other causes for accidents or incidents like derailments described in seminar were: non-observation of automation, poor maintenance of track, casual attitude of staff, improper utilisation of essential staff, non-capacity building of officials and scarcity of material.

Few short term measures to be taken for curbing the recurring accidents are: installation of safety devices, provision of sufficient operations’ staff, surprise safety inspections of mail and goods trains, timely reporting and rectification of minor issues or faults in equipments and enhancing the capacity of railways’ training centres.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Pakistan Railways Muhammad Hanif Gul train accidents train guards

‘Safety of train operations’ Concerted efforts needed to restore public’s confidence: DS

Corporate sector, REITs: Major tax relief expected

US Senate passes sweeping bill to address China tech ‘threat’

With G7 summit stop first, Biden embarks on 8-day Europe trip

Mohmand Hydropower Dam: S Arabia approves 901m riyal funding

K-Electric, PLL enter into agreement

Economic Survey to be unveiled today

Businesspeople meet COAS ahead of FY22 budget presentation

Federal budget tomorrow

EAD allowed to approach G20 for debt relief extension

Ehsaas: Facility launched to provide all services through one window

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.