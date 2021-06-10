Soomro calls for constituting provincial finance commission

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Privatization, Muhammadmian Soomro Wednesday called for constituting provincial finance commission to ensure impartial distribution of resources among under-privileged areas of the provinces to bring them at par with the developed areas of the country.

Speaking at a presser along with Minister for Inter- Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza, he asked for installing telemetry system to bring transparency in water distribution among the provinces besides improving water system to overcome water shortages.

Appreciating the steps taken by the National Economic Council (NEC), the minister said that federal government had provided proper shares to all the provinces particularly allocated abundant resources in its annual development agenda for under-developed areas of Sindh.

He said that the government equally increased provincial shares in federal resources as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was a national party, adding Sindh was also provided its due share which would help in bringing improvement in health, education and infrastructure.

He said that the ruling PTI has also initiated several developmental works in Karachi, adding the government was believing in collaboration and coordination for the uplift of the people across the country.

The minister expressed grave concern over deteriorating conditions of various civic amenities including health, education, roads, etc, in Sindh, and called upon the provincial government to ensure use of taxpayers’ money in a transparent manner.

He also expressed concerns over the increasing cases of dog and snake bites in Sindh, particularly, in major cities such as Karachi, Hyderabad, and Larkana, besides absence of anti-rabies and anti-venom in main hospitals, and asked for ensuring these vaccines to save precious lives.

Dr Mirza said that she was disappointed with the remarks of the chief minister Sindh, and said that the Constitution of Pakistan stressed upon the

uplift and development of the people of under-privileged areas of the

country.

She said that the NEC was a constitutional body and tasked for economic planning and policy formulation to ensure equitable distribution of resources to ensure development of all areas.

