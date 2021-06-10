ANL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
ASC 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
ASL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.25%)
AVN 87.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
BYCO 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
DGKC 129.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.33%)
FCCL 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.96%)
FFBL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.11%)
FFL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
HASCOL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
HUBC 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.57%)
JSCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.73%)
KAPCO 44.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-4.62%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.68%)
LOTCHEM 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.39%)
MLCF 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.93%)
PAEL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.27%)
POWER 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.35%)
PPL 91.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.93%)
PRL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.49%)
PTC 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.32%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
SNGP 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.54%)
TRG 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.70 (-2.79%)
UNITY 46.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.89%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (17.68%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -48.93 (-0.93%)
BR30 27,215 Decreased By ▼ -275.9 (-1%)
KSE100 47,778 Decreased By ▼ -370.36 (-0.77%)
KSE30 19,382 Decreased By ▼ -193.11 (-0.99%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,453
7724hr
Pakistan Cases
936,131
1,11824hr
2.55% positivity
Sindh
325,110
Punjab
343,031
Balochistan
25,961
Islamabad
81,871
KPK
134,928
Soomro calls for constituting provincial finance commission

Zulfiqar Ahmad 10 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Privatization, Muhammadmian Soomro Wednesday called for constituting provincial finance commission to ensure impartial distribution of resources among under-privileged areas of the provinces to bring them at par with the developed areas of the country.

Speaking at a presser along with Minister for Inter- Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza, he asked for installing telemetry system to bring transparency in water distribution among the provinces besides improving water system to overcome water shortages.

Appreciating the steps taken by the National Economic Council (NEC), the minister said that federal government had provided proper shares to all the provinces particularly allocated abundant resources in its annual development agenda for under-developed areas of Sindh.

He said that the government equally increased provincial shares in federal resources as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was a national party, adding Sindh was also provided its due share which would help in bringing improvement in health, education and infrastructure.

He said that the ruling PTI has also initiated several developmental works in Karachi, adding the government was believing in collaboration and coordination for the uplift of the people across the country.

The minister expressed grave concern over deteriorating conditions of various civic amenities including health, education, roads, etc, in Sindh, and called upon the provincial government to ensure use of taxpayers’ money in a transparent manner.

He also expressed concerns over the increasing cases of dog and snake bites in Sindh, particularly, in major cities such as Karachi, Hyderabad, and Larkana, besides absence of anti-rabies and anti-venom in main hospitals, and asked for ensuring these vaccines to save precious lives.

Dr Mirza said that she was disappointed with the remarks of the chief minister Sindh, and said that the Constitution of Pakistan stressed upon the

uplift and development of the people of under-privileged areas of the

country.

She said that the NEC was a constitutional body and tasked for economic planning and policy formulation to ensure equitable distribution of resources to ensure development of all areas.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

