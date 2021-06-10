ANL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
MMBL, Teamup sign MoU to promote entrepreneurial ecosystem

Recorder Report 10 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited (MMBL), the largest digital bank in Pakistan and Teamup, a leading incubation and acceleration platform, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, in a ceremony attended by key personnel from both organizations.

Ghazanfar Azzam, President & CEO MMBL and Zouhair Khaliq, co-founder Teamup signed the MoU to open avenues for collaboration between the two parties. Both parties hope to leverage each other’s network of strategic partners and knowledge experts to promote growth, innovation, financial inclusion, and digitalization in the start-up ecosystem.

Both organizations are keen to leverage their respective institutional expertise to design financial products tailored for start-up needs. There will be a special focus on introducing programmes to facilitate women entrepreneurs in gaining access to finance and for upskilling them to bring them at par with male entrepreneurs. Both parties will conduct events including seminars, workshops, and networking events for the development of new projects.

“We are extremely happy to initiate this collaboration and future prospects from this partnership are bright. Initiatives like these can be a game-changer for Pakistan’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, and we are keen to explore new avenues for collaboration between the two parties,” said Zouhair Khaliq, Co-founder Teamup

MMBL is committed to empowering the financially underserved segments of society, particularly SMEs and women-led businesses, by offering them convenient and affordable access to financial services through its expansive digital financial ecosystem. Under its flagship programme, Women Inspirational Network (WIN), MMBL is taking continuous steps towards promoting women entrepreneurs by further broadening the portfolio of its female-centric products.

“The recent growth in the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Pakistan has stimulated economic development and gained valuable recognition for the country, not only at the national but also international level, with multiple start-ups making their mark in diversified fields. Through our collaboration with Teamup, we aim to accelerate this growth further by combining capacity building with tailored microfinance products and services that will enable budding start-ups, particularly ones led by women, to turn into sustainable success stories,” said Ghazanfar Azzam, President & CEO MMBL

The management of MMBL and Teamup are keen to take this collaboration forward and look forward to keeping momentum and identifying new initiatives to take the entrepreneurial ecosystem forward.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

