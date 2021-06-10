ANL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
ASC 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
ASL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.25%)
AVN 87.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
BYCO 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
DGKC 129.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.33%)
FCCL 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.96%)
FFBL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.11%)
FFL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
HASCOL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
HUBC 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.57%)
JSCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.73%)
KAPCO 44.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-4.62%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.68%)
LOTCHEM 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.39%)
MLCF 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.93%)
PAEL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.27%)
POWER 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.35%)
PPL 91.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.93%)
PRL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.49%)
PTC 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.32%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
SNGP 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.54%)
TRG 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.70 (-2.79%)
UNITY 46.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.89%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (17.68%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -48.93 (-0.93%)
BR30 27,215 Decreased By ▼ -275.9 (-1%)
KSE100 47,778 Decreased By ▼ -370.36 (-0.77%)
KSE30 19,382 Decreased By ▼ -193.11 (-0.99%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,453
7724hr
Pakistan Cases
936,131
1,11824hr
2.55% positivity
Sindh
325,110
Punjab
343,031
Balochistan
25,961
Islamabad
81,871
KPK
134,928
GTR evolves to reiterate its market leadership

10 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Reflecting a fresh outlook, General Tyre and Rubber Company (GTR) one of the country’s premier suppliers of tyres, is rebranding itself to resonate more effectively with a younger demographic which forms bulk of the company’s customer base. The organization will now carry a revamped logo to assert itself as a name which has been synonymous with road safety and ride performance for more than 50 years. The new logo is a vibrant and distinct take to rejuvenate the image in the minds of its target audience.

Speaking on the development, Hussain Kuli Khan, CEO/M.D, General Tyre and Rubber Company of Pakistan said “The visual cues like logos and taglines speak volumes about what it stands for and how it envisions to deliver the core offerings to customers. Our rebranding efforts focuses on distributing a message that the company is staying connected with its customer base in a sustainable manner. Our products are rigorously tested and designed with Pakistani roads in mind to ensure user satisfaction to the highest levels. The revamped logo and identity signify this approach with a fresh outlook towards future prospects.”—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

GTR Rubber Company General Tyre Hussain Kuli Khan

