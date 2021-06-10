GTR evolves to reiterate its market leadership

KARACHI: Reflecting a fresh outlook, General Tyre and Rubber Company (GTR) one of the country’s premier suppliers of tyres, is rebranding itself to resonate more effectively with a younger demographic which forms bulk of the company’s customer base. The organization will now carry a revamped logo to assert itself as a name which has been synonymous with road safety and ride performance for more than 50 years. The new logo is a vibrant and distinct take to rejuvenate the image in the minds of its target audience.

Speaking on the development, Hussain Kuli Khan, CEO/M.D, General Tyre and Rubber Company of Pakistan said “The visual cues like logos and taglines speak volumes about what it stands for and how it envisions to deliver the core offerings to customers. Our rebranding efforts focuses on distributing a message that the company is staying connected with its customer base in a sustainable manner. Our products are rigorously tested and designed with Pakistani roads in mind to ensure user satisfaction to the highest levels. The revamped logo and identity signify this approach with a fresh outlook towards future prospects.”—PR

