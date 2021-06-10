ANL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
Coronavirus claims 19 more lives, infects 628 others

Recorder Report 10 Jun 2021

KARACHI: As many as 19 more patients of Corona virus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,183 and 628 new cases emerged when 13,972 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Wednesday. He added that 19 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,183 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 13,972 samples were tested which detected 628 cases that constituted 4.5 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 4,236,179 tests have been conducted against which 325,093 cases were diagnosed, of them 91.1 percent or 296,821 patients have recovered, including 574 overnight.

The CM said that currently 23,717 patients were under treatment; of them 22,915 were in home isolation, 20 at isolation centers and 782 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 725 patients was stated to be critical, including 69 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 628 new cases, 317 have been detected from Karachi, including 121 from East, 67 Central, 62 South, 44 Korangi, 13 Malir and 10 West. Hyderabad has 46, Shaheed Benazirabad 28, Badin 27, Mirpurkhas 23, Jacobabad 20, Jamshoro 15, Umerkot 14, Tando Allahyar 13, Dadu 12, Nausheroferoze 10, Thatta and Sanghar 9 each, Tando Muhammad Khan and Tharparkar 7 each, Ghotki, Kashmore and Larkana 5 each, Sukkur 4, Khairpur 3, Sujawal 2 and Shikarpur 1.

