Post-arrest bail granted to PML-N MNA Javed Latif

LAHORE: A session court here Wednesday allowed post arrest bail to PML-N MNA Javed latif in a case registered against him on charges of inciting people against state institutions.

The court asked the lawmaker to submit two separate surety bonds of rupees two lac each. A score of party workers were present in the court premises to express solidarity with their leader.

Township police had registered the FIR on complaint of citizen Jameel Saleem under sections 120/120B, 153/153A, 500, 505(i)(B) and 506 of Pakistan Penal Code. In a television program, Javed Latif had said his party would not say “Pakistan Khappay” (long live Pakistan) if anything happened to its vice president Maryam Nawaz. He was arrested on April 27 last after a sessions court withdrew his pre-arrest bail. The security officers had arrested him near Saggian Bridge when he was on his way to his constituency in Sheikhupura after cancellation of his bail.

