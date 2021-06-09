ANL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
ASC 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
ASL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.25%)
AVN 87.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
BYCO 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
DGKC 129.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.33%)
FCCL 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.96%)
FFBL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.11%)
FFL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
HASCOL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
HUBC 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.57%)
JSCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.73%)
KAPCO 44.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-4.62%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.68%)
LOTCHEM 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.39%)
MLCF 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.93%)
PAEL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.27%)
POWER 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.35%)
PPL 91.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.93%)
PRL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.49%)
PTC 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.32%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
SNGP 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.54%)
TRG 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.70 (-2.79%)
UNITY 46.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.89%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (17.68%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -48.93 (-0.93%)
BR30 27,215 Decreased By ▼ -275.9 (-1%)
KSE100 47,778 Decreased By ▼ -370.36 (-0.77%)
KSE30 19,382 Decreased By ▼ -193.11 (-0.99%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,453
7724hr
Pakistan Cases
936,131
1,11824hr
2.55% positivity
Sindh
325,110
Punjab
343,031
Balochistan
25,961
Islamabad
81,871
KPK
134,928
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares slip from record peaks as Reliance drags

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.67% lower at 15,635.35 after earlier hitting an all-time high, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.64% to 51,941.64.
  • The Nifty Bank index slipped 0.8% to its lowest in nearly two weeks.
Reuters 09 Jun 2021

BENGALURU: Losses in energy and financial stocks pulled Indian shares down from record highs on Wednesday, with investors cautious ahead of key US inflation data due later in the week.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.67% lower at 15,635.35 after earlier hitting an all-time high, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.64% to 51,941.64.

For the year, the Nifty is still up around 12% and the Sensex has gained 9%, even as the second wave of COVID-19 battered the country.

"Valuations are not cheap, if we don't see a shakeout and some correction in the market, the upward momentum won't sustain itself," said Neeraj Dewan, director at New Delhi-based Quantum Securities.

Dewan added investors were also on the sidelines ahead of US inflation data and a key meeting of the European Central bank on Thursday.

US consumer price data could offer clues on the Federal Reserve's stance on tapering monetary stimulus, which could ultimately impact the flow of foreign funds into emerging markets such as India.

In Mumbai trading, Reliance Industries, India's largest listed company by market value, slid 1.8% and was the top drag on the indexes.

The Nifty Bank index slipped 0.8% to its lowest in nearly two weeks.

Gas marketing firm GAIL declined 3.2% after reporting a drop in quarterly profit and revenue.

Power utilities were the bright spot, with Nifty 50-component Power Grid Corp of India jumping 3.4%.

Tata Power climbed 6.5% after the antitrust watchdog cleared its acquisition of stakes in power utility companies in the Odisha state.

NSE Nifty 50 index BSE Sensex blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index financial stocks benchmark S&P BSE

Indian shares slip from record peaks as Reliance drags

Huge policy shift as India opens talks with Afghan Taliban, reports Hindustan Times

Pakistan reports lowest number of daily Covid cases since February 22

UN chief urges united fight against Islamophobia

'Hero' family rushes to aid Pakistan train crash victims

Pakistan aiming to export mobile devices this year

Two police officials on polio duty shot dead in Mardan

Heavy rainfall forecasted across central, eastern Pakistan

Umar explains hike in development budget for FY22

Trade deficit widens by 30.56pc in July-May

Pakistan cannot give any airbase: Fawad

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters