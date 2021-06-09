ANL 31.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.19%)
ASC 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
ASL 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.28%)
AVN 87.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.41%)
BOP 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
BYCO 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
DGKC 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.57%)
EPCL 49.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.76%)
FCCL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 17.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
HASCOL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 79.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
JSCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.96%)
KAPCO 44.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-4.1%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.27%)
MLCF 47.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
PAEL 34.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
POWER 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.47%)
PPL 92.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.22%)
PRL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
PTC 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.96%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.89%)
SNGP 46.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.52%)
TRG 165.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-1.78%)
UNITY 46.99 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.73%)
WTL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (12.43%)
BR100 5,224 Decreased By ▼ -29.23 (-0.56%)
BR30 27,303 Decreased By ▼ -188.28 (-0.68%)
KSE100 47,934 Decreased By ▼ -213.57 (-0.44%)
KSE30 19,472 Decreased By ▼ -103.01 (-0.53%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,453
7724hr
Pakistan Cases
936,131
1,11824hr
2.55% positivity
Sindh
325,110
Punjab
343,031
Balochistan
25,961
Islamabad
81,871
KPK
134,928
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China's factory prices soar in May but consumers avoid cost surge

  • Dong said Wednesday that "live pig production continued to recover and the pork supply continued to increase".
AFP 09 Jun 2021

BEIJING: China's factory gate inflation rose at the highest rate in over a decade last month, official data showed Wednesday, as the world's second-largest economy worked to contain a surge in commodity prices.

Factories so far seem to be absorbing costs rather than passing them on to consumers as domestic demand recovers from the strict coronavirus lockdowns imposed last year.

The producer price index (PPI), which measures the cost of goods at the factory gate, exceeded expectations to spike 9.0 percent on-year in May, said the National Bureau of Statistics.

This marks its highest jump since September 2008.

In particular, prices in the oil and natural gas extraction industry rose 99.1 percent from a year ago, said NBS senior statistician Dong Lijuan.

"PPI is definitely a concern," said UOB economist Ho Woei Chen.

Metal prices started to rise earlier this year with a recovery in construction as well as steel demand for the car industry, she said, adding that recent operation curbs in major steel-producing city Tangshan drove also steel prices higher.

"Probably, producers are absorbing some of these costs but it won't be sustainable for them to keep doing that," said Ho.

For now, PPI inflation has "already triggered Beijing's response including vowing to add supply and cracking down on bitcoin mining," Nomura chief China economist Lu Ting told AFP.

He cautioned that it would be unrealistic to expect a sharp drop in raw material prices in the near future, with "policy inertia" and a need to minimise incidents ahead of the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party on July 1 meaning an output surge is unlikely.

But consumer prices were "generally stable" last month, Dong said.

The consumer price index (CPI), a key gauge of retail inflation, rose less than expected to 1.3 percent on-year, official data showed.

China's CPI has been driven up in recent years by pork prices after an African swine fever outbreak ravaged stocks, but this has since mostly stabilised with boosted supplies of the staple meat.

Dong said Wednesday that "live pig production continued to recover and the pork supply continued to increase".

Analysts expect a rise in CPI inflation as producer prices pass through, but believe the rise will be gradual.

Coronavirus coronavirus lockdowns Dong Lijuan China's factory gate inflation UOB economist Ho Woei Chen

China's factory prices soar in May but consumers avoid cost surge

Umar explains hike in development budget for FY22

Trade deficit widens by 30.56pc in July-May

Pakistan cannot give any airbase: Fawad

'Hero' family rushes to aid Pakistan train crash victims

Pakistani-origin family run over in Canada

Media, govt websites coming back online after global outage

Sindh paid a ‘pittance’: CM

Agriculture can bring about growth in the short run: PM

World must counter Islamophobia ‘holistically’: PM

Kazi formula for NHP calculations shelved

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters