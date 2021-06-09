ANL 31.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.19%)
ASC 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
ASL 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.28%)
AVN 87.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.4%)
BOP 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
BYCO 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
DGKC 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.57%)
EPCL 49.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.76%)
FCCL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.57%)
FFL 17.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.57%)
HASCOL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 79.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
JSCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.96%)
KAPCO 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-3.95%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.88%)
MLCF 47.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.29%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
POWER 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
PPL 92.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.21%)
PRL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
PTC 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.8%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
SNGP 46.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.52%)
TRG 165.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.45 (-2.05%)
UNITY 46.94 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.62%)
WTL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (12.43%)
BR100 5,222 Decreased By ▼ -31.31 (-0.6%)
BR30 27,297 Decreased By ▼ -194.47 (-0.71%)
KSE100 47,933 Decreased By ▼ -214.51 (-0.45%)
KSE30 19,474 Decreased By ▼ -100.76 (-0.51%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,453
7724hr
Pakistan Cases
936,131
1,11824hr
2.55% positivity
Sindh
325,110
Punjab
343,031
Balochistan
25,961
Islamabad
81,871
KPK
134,928
England will cope with social media storm, says Black Caps star Boult

  • "I can't speak for the other guys but social media can be a difficult world at the moment," Boult told reporters.
AFP 09 Jun 2021

LONDON: Trent Boult believes England will be able to cope with the distraction of their social media storm when they face New Zealand in the decisive second Test on Thursday.

England's Ollie Robinson was suspended after racist and sexist tweets posted by the paceman in 2012 and 2013 emerged during the first Test at Lord's.

The controversy escalated on Monday when the England and Wales Cricket Board revealed they were investigating a second unidentified England player for posting "historic offensive material" on social media.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden criticised the ECB's hardline stance as the row rumbled on.

But the spotlight will be on Joe Root's side, who stood together in a 'moment of unity' against all forms of discrimination just before the Robinson news broke.

Asked if the issue would put England at a disadvantage when they face New Zealand at Edgbaston, Black Caps seamer Boult said: "I don't think they will be too distracted. There are a few things going on the sidelines.

"I'm sure they will be on the ball. They will be desperate to put in a good performance.

"These guys have played a lot of cricket. They are tremendous at home. I think they can put those things on the sideline and focus on the game."

While he would not criticise Robinson, Boult admitted cricketers must be careful what they say on social media with the eyes of the world on them at all times.

"I can't speak for the other guys but social media can be a difficult world at the moment," Boult told reporters.

"You can approach anyone around the world. In terms of our profession as sports people you are in the limelight non-stop. You have to be careful with what you are putting out there I suppose.

"We are obviously leaders in the world, role models for a lot of kids and fans around the world. There is a lot of accountability. It's a tricky one, you have to very careful."

