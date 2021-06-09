Pakistan reports lowest number of daily Covid cases since February 22

Pakistan reported on Wednesday the lowest number of coronavirus cases since February 22 after 1,118 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the last 24 hours.

The country's Covid-19 positivity ratio continued to stay below 3% for the second straight day, standing at 2.54%.

Pakistan has continued to witness a decline in the cases since it imposed restrictions, and has been making efforts to vaccinate a large number of people.

During the last 24 hours, 43,900 people were tested for the novel coronavirus. So far, Pakistan has confirmed 936,131 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. There are 44,987 active cases and 3,024 are critical.

The country's death toll jumped to 21,453 after the virus claimed 77 more lives during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 2,244 more people recovered from the virus, taking the total number to 869,691. So far, over 9.5 million doses of vaccines have been administered to people across the country.