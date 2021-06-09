ANL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3%)
Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,376
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
935,013
1,38324hr
2.95% positivity
Sindh
324,535
Punjab
342,805
Balochistan
25,893
Islamabad
81,806
KPK
134,781
Corona positivity rate reaches 1.62pc in Punjab

Recorder Report 09 Jun 2021

LAHORE: With 35 more fatalities in Punjab including 9 in Lahore and 7 in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, the death toll in the province reached 10,359.

Deaths due to Covid-19 were reported from Lahore (09), Rawalpindi (07), Faisalabad (05), Multan (04), Gujranwala (04), Muzaffargarh (03), Rahim Yar Khan (02) and Bahawalpur (01) taking the death toll in these cities to 4185, 1494, 1109, 803, 404, 239, 233 and 245, respectively.

Out of 18948 corona tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 307 fresh virus cases were reported across the province taking the provincial tally of cases to 342,805. The overall positivity rate of the virus in the province reached to 1.62% from previous 1.42%.

The provincial metropolis is coming out of pressure situation, as 107 fresh cases and 09 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. In Lahore, vaccination of the people is underway at the vaccination centres as well as designated hospitals. However, there are complaints from the people that either their vaccination record is not traceable or they are still receiving messages for vaccination.

A citizen, Z. A. Baig told this scribe that he got first dose of vaccination from Minar-e-Pakistan on May 01 while second dose was taken from same centre on May 24. When visited the Centre for 2nd dose, first, the official concerned informed that they had no record but later got vaccinated. However, he said his NADRA record is still not traceable for immunization record.

Another citizen, M. Riaz said he got two doses of vaccine from Expo Centre on April 1 and 22, but he is still receiving messages for vaccination.

With the recovery of 1341 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province reached to 319,288. On the other hand, as many as 2,516 corona virus recoveries were reported across the country taking the tally of total recoveries to 867,447 showing the recovery rate of 92.8-per cent.

coronavirus death toll corona cases corona vaccine Corona positivity rate

