Public sector departments: NAB claims recovering over Rs109bn

Abdullah Mughal 09 Jun 2021

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has claimed to have recovered slightly over Rs109 billion from public sector departments in Punjab during the three-year tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

According to an official report, the anti white-collar crime agency's Lahore chapter made a combined recovery of Rs6,748.14 million from 28 federal and Rs102,767.67 million from 32 provincial departments in Punjab from 2017 to 2021. Documents are available with Business Recorder.

In the federal departments, the report says that the highest ratio of recovery was from WAPDA which was Rs5,190.15 million, followed by Rs216.83 million from Pakistan Public Works Department (PPWD), Rs168.56 million from Pakistan Railways, Rs109.589 million from Pakistan Customs, Rs86.906 million from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Rs47.46 million from State Life Insurance Cooperation.

Similarly, the bureau also recovered Rs32.819 million from the AG Office, Rs14.46 million from the Audit and Accounts Department, Rs17.232 million from the Emirates Air International, Rs8.922 million from NADRA, Rs3.29 million, from National Saving Centre, Rs16.485 million from NFML, Rs3.148 million from NHA, Rs24.759 million from NPGCL Nandipur Power Plan, Rs45.878 million from NTC, Rs20.10 million from PIDC, Rs24.14 million from Pakistan Post, Rs4.31 million from PSO, Rs86.22 million from Pakistan General Insurance Limited besides others.

According to the documents, the least recovery the bureau has made is from the Pakistan Army which voluntarily returned 0.917 million. However, the NAB made plea bargains of Rs12.48 million and Rs0.57,407 million from the Military Land and Cantonment and the Military Estate Office, respectively.

In the provincial departments, the highest ratio of recovery was from the housing sector which stands at Rs33,866 million, Rs29,610.97 million from the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Rs11,419 million from banks, Rs16,691.124 million from the Punjab Cooperative Board for Liquidation (PCBL) and Rs6,493.89 million under the head of cheating public at large.

As per the report, the NAB also recovered Rs1,725.32 million from the Punjab government, Rs698.88 million from the Punjab Cooperatives Department, followed by Rs11.04 million from Community Board Sheikhupura, Rs142.16 million from the Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department, Rs11 million from Food Department, Rs60.68 million from Gujranwala Development Authority (DGA), Rs730.91 million from the mines and minerals department, Rs40.318 million from Punjab Higher Education Department (PHED), Rs2.24 million from PASSCO, Rs151.44 million from police, Rs179.62 million from the revenue department and Rs118.18 million from the Sargodha University besides other departments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NAB PAKISTAN CUSTOMS PSO FBR PAKISTAN POST PPWD PTI goverment

Comments are closed on this story.