Robbers snatch Rs10m from company manager

KARACHI: Armed robbers deprived manager of a private company of millions of rupees in the metropolis on Tuesday and escaped the scene. According to details, a private company manager Naseer Ahmed along with factory owner and driver was intercepted by two armed robbers riding a motorcycle soon after he came out of a bank after withdrawing a cash of 10 million rupees near Char Minar Chowrangi in Bahadurabad area of Karachi.

The robbers snatched bag carrying 10 million rupees cash from manager at gunpoint and sped the scene of crime. The police after registering a case against unidentified robbers at New Town police station have started an investigation.