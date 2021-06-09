ANL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3%)
Constituencies of PM, Buzdar: LHC CJ summons record of uplift schemes

Recorder Report 09 Jun 2021

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Tuesday summoned the record of the development schemes launched in the constituencies of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar in Mianwali, D G Khan, Rajanpur and Jampur.

The Chief Justice hearing a petition filed by Shakargargh Bar Association and Minority MPA of PML-N Ramish Singh Aurora seeking action against the government authorities for delaying the expressway project adjourned further hearing for Wednesday (today) and directed the law officer to furnish record of the development funds, if any, distributed among the opposition and government’s members in the Punjab assembly.

The Chief Justice also summoned principal secretary to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in a matter relating to delay in construction of Narowal Expressway.

A counsel for the petitioners told the court that the chief minister, last week, released funds of Rs26 billion for different development schemes in D G Khan.

Earlier, he contended that the government had been deliberately delaying the construction of the expressway despite the fact that a revised PC-I had been approved in April 2018.

The Chief Justice had previously issued contempt notices to the provincial secretary planning & development, secretary communication & works and five other officials for misleading the court in the case.

The officials had claimed that many surveys of the project including soil testing were yet to be conducted. However, the petitioner’s counsel presented the documents before the court showing all the surveys stood completed.

A provincial law officer had told the court that the development projects with a cost of above Rs10 billion were approved by the federal government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

