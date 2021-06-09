ANL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3%)
‘Two underground water tanks to be completed soon in Lahore’

Recorder Report 09 Jun 2021

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the construction of two underground water tanks at Kashmir Road and Sheranwala Gate is in progress that will be completed soon with a cost of Rs190 million; each tank has a capacity to store 1.5 million gallon rainwater.

She expressed these views while addressing a press conference here on Tuesday; she was flanked by WASA Vice Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz and WASA MD Syed Zahid Aziz.

“The Punjab government is working hard to revamp the public sector institutions weakened by the past governments; WASA was a victim of political corruption of the Sharif family as they exploited this institution. WASA is again standing on its feet due to the holistic reforms of the PTI government. The people faced the problems of dirty water for 10 years due to the apathy of the Sharif family while Shehbaz Sharif used rainwater for political point-scoring,” she said.

According to her, since WASA earning has increased from Rs250 million to Rs600 million while its consumers have increased from 500,000 to 700,000, which shows rising public trust over it. Moreover, mobile water testing lab has been introduced and citizens should call at WASA helpline to complain about dirty water in their areas. In the past, political workers were posted in government departments but the PTI government has ensured transparency and merit in recruitments and women staff is posted in the operation wing. More than 50 sub engineers have been recruited through PPSC and recycle plants have been installed at 310 car wash stations to reuse the water. Similarly, water is also recycled in some mosques.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

