ANL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3%)
ASC 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.69%)
ASL 27.24 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.79%)
AVN 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.74%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
BYCO 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
DGKC 130.75 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.25%)
EPCL 49.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.14%)
FCCL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
FFL 17.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.45%)
HASCOL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.03%)
HUBC 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.89%)
JSCL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.93%)
KAPCO 46.80 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (5.83%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
LOTCHEM 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.83%)
MLCF 47.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.04%)
PAEL 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.13%)
POWER 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
PPL 93.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.49%)
PRL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
PTC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.64%)
SNGP 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-3.63%)
TRG 168.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.99 (-3.98%)
UNITY 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
WTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.43%)
BR100 5,254 Decreased By ▼ -33.95 (-0.64%)
BR30 27,491 Decreased By ▼ -189.33 (-0.68%)
KSE100 48,148 Decreased By ▼ -154.68 (-0.32%)
KSE30 19,575 Decreased By ▼ -83.19 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,376
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
935,013
1,38324hr
2.95% positivity
Sindh
324,535
Punjab
342,805
Balochistan
25,893
Islamabad
81,806
KPK
134,781
AKDN, ministry celebrates environment day

09 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Aga Khan Agency for Habitat, the Ministry of Climate Change, Pakistan, World Habitat Awards and the United Nations Habitat Programme, co-organized an international virtual seminar on Ecosystem Restoration for Quality of Life.

The seminar was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Climate Change, the United Nations, INGOs, Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) agencies and partners, donor agencies, academia, media and community organizations. The virtual seminar, held Tuesday, was part of a series of official events celebrating World Environment Day (WED).

Recognizing Pakistan’s global leadership in advancing ecosystem conservation and protection, it was selected to host this year’s WED together with the United Nations Environment Programme. This year’s WED theme was restoring the earth’s damaged ecosystems to go from exploiting nature to healing it. WED also launched the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, a global rallying call for the protection and revival of ecosystems around the world, for the benefit of people and nature.

In his message, Special Assistant to the Prime Minster on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam, shared that “Although our contribution to global GHG emissions is less than 1 percent, Pakistan’s people, biodiversity and economy are severely impacted by climate change, with more frequent disasters. We are working to counteract these trends through ambitious initiatives such as the honourable Prime Minister’s Clean Green Pakistan Programme and the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme to restore the ecosystem and electric vehicle policy. The government is also working on developing the first-ever green building codes for the country. —PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

