PPL Covid-19 vaccination drive kicks off in Karachi

09 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) kicked-off an in-house Covid-19 vaccination drive to immunize employees, dependents and contract staff at its head office in Karachi in coordination with District Health Officer, South, MD & CEO Moin Raza Khan on June 7.

Over 200 company and contract employees received the single dose CanSinoBio vaccine administered by PPL medical staff during the two days. The vaccination will continue until June 11 with separate arrangement for women employees and dependents.

PPL initiated its first Covid-19 vaccination campaign on April 8 for Sui Gas field-based employees, dependents and contract staff at its Sui Field Hospital, District Dera Bugti. So far, nearly 1,000 company staff as well as dependents and contract workers have been vaccinated.

Similar centres were set up at company-operated production facilities in Sindh at Kandhkot, District Kashmore, on June 1 and Gambat South, District Sanghar, on June 4, reaching nearly200 employees and contract staff.

PPL’s vaccination drive is the most extensive in the local E&P sector with four centres operationalized in Sindh and Balochistan in coordination with relevant district health authorities.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

