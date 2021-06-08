ANL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3%)
ASC 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.69%)
ASL 27.24 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.79%)
AVN 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.74%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
BYCO 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
DGKC 130.75 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.25%)
EPCL 49.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.14%)
FCCL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
FFL 17.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.45%)
HASCOL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.03%)
HUBC 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.89%)
JSCL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.93%)
KAPCO 46.80 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (5.83%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
LOTCHEM 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.83%)
MLCF 47.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.04%)
PAEL 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.13%)
POWER 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
PPL 93.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.49%)
PRL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
PTC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.64%)
SNGP 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-3.63%)
TRG 168.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.99 (-3.98%)
UNITY 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
WTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.43%)
BR100 5,254 Decreased By ▼ -33.95 (-0.64%)
BR30 27,491 Decreased By ▼ -189.33 (-0.68%)
KSE100 48,148 Decreased By ▼ -154.68 (-0.32%)
KSE30 19,575 Decreased By ▼ -83.19 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,376
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
935,013
1,38324hr
2.95% positivity
Sindh
324,535
Punjab
342,805
Balochistan
25,893
Islamabad
81,806
KPK
134,781
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Mexican peso extends gains; Peru's sol plumbs new lows

  • The currency is up about 0.7% for the year thanks to a rally since Friday which has seen it gain close to 2% so far.
  • The currency has lost almost 8% since Castillo's surprise win in the first round vote in April.
Reuters Updated 08 Jun 2021

Mexico's peso extended gains on Tuesday as sweeping changes to market-friendly policies seemed less likely after midterm elections, while Chile's currency fell ahead of a central bank decision on interest rates later in the day.

The Mexican peso extended gains to a third straight session as the make-up of the lower house of the Congress following Sunday's elections is seen as less conducive to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's reform plans. Markets were especially worried about constitutional changes impacting the energy sector and independent entities.

"The main source of surprise in Sunday's election was (the ruling party) MORENA's low vote count, relative to pre-election polls... This, we think, should be interpreted as a hidden rejection vote towards the ruling party by Mexican voters," Credit Suisse strategists wrote in a note.

The currency is up about 0.7% for the year thanks to a rally since Friday which has seen it gain close to 2% so far.

Peru's sol fell another 1%, after plunging 2.5% on Monday, to new lows after a presidential election on Sunday. Socialist Pedro Castillo held a slight lead over right-wing rival Keiko Fujimori with 95% of the votes counted. Fujimori alleged "irregularities" in the counting on Monday.

The currency has lost almost 8% since Castillo's surprise win in the first round vote in April. Ratings agency S&P on Tuesday said it's too early to assess the fallout from election uncertainty.

Castillo on Monday sought to assuage markets, saying he would respect the central bank's autonomy should he be elected. A spilt vote could be a silver lining as it would make it difficult for Castillo to pass dramatic reforms, analysts say.

"As per article 116 of the Peruvian constitution, the next president of Peru takes office on 28 July, 2021. Therefore, we would expect that any legal challenges would need to be addressed and resolved before that date," Credit Suisse said.

Chile's peso dipped 0.1% with the central bank decision due at 0700 GMT. Data on Tuesday showed Chile's consumer prices rose 0.3% in May, while rolling 12-month inflation hit 3.6%, within the central bank's target range of 2%-4%.

Brazil's real continued to pull back after hitting six-month highs last week.

Data on Tuesday showed retail sales rose in April at their fastest rate in more than 20 years, kicking off Latin America's largest economy's second quarter on a strong footing.

Consumer stocks, Via Varejo, Lojas Americanas and Magazine Luiza were among the top gainers on Sao Paulo's Bovespa stocks index after the data.

Latin American currencies Mexican peso Latam FX Cuban peso Chilean peso

Mexican peso extends gains; Peru's sol plumbs new lows

Kia and Hyundai delay deliveries in Pakistan as chip shortage takes toll

Pakistan's telecast of cricket series with England in jeopardy

Pakistan's Covid positivity ratio below 3%, lowest since Feb

Centre should not act like ‘East India Company', says Sindh CM

FIA arrests Bhojanis in billion-rupee fraud case

US gold coin sells for record $19.5m at Sotheby's auction

French president slapped by by-stander during walkabout

Financial Times, New York Times, Bloomberg websites temporarily down

Anti-poverty groups criticise rich countries over G7 tax deal

Annual plan 2021-22: Macroeconomic framework approved by NEC; Sindh CM speaks out on ‘injustices’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters