ANL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3%)
ASC 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.69%)
ASL 27.24 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.79%)
AVN 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.74%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
BYCO 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
DGKC 130.75 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.25%)
EPCL 49.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.14%)
FCCL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
FFL 17.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.45%)
HASCOL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.03%)
HUBC 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.89%)
JSCL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.93%)
KAPCO 46.80 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (5.83%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
LOTCHEM 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.83%)
MLCF 47.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.04%)
PAEL 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.13%)
POWER 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
PPL 93.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.49%)
PRL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
PTC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.64%)
SNGP 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-3.63%)
TRG 168.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.99 (-3.98%)
UNITY 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
WTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.43%)
BR100 5,254 Decreased By ▼ -33.95 (-0.64%)
BR30 27,491 Decreased By ▼ -189.33 (-0.68%)
KSE100 48,148 Decreased By ▼ -154.68 (-0.32%)
KSE30 19,575 Decreased By ▼ -83.19 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,376
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
935,013
1,38324hr
2.95% positivity
Sindh
324,535
Punjab
342,805
Balochistan
25,893
Islamabad
81,806
KPK
134,781
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sterling eases vs dollar, UK reopening eyed

  • The pound has been trading in a consolidation pattern against the dollar for three weeks now, largely caught in the $1.41-$1.42 range.
  • Sterling was 0.2% lower to the dollar at $1.4148. Against the euro it was 0.2% lower at 86.10 pence.
Reuters 08 Jun 2021

LONDON: Sterling eased against a broadly stronger dollar on Tuesday, with no significant data releases on the economic calendar leaving analysts focused on the British government's forthcoming decision on fully reopening the economy.

The pound has been trading in a consolidation pattern against the dollar for three weeks now, largely caught in the $1.41-$1.42 range. Analysts say its recent movements have been largely dollar-driven, as strong incoming US economic data leaves investors skittish about potential tightening from the Federal Reserve.

By 1508 GMT, sterling was 0.2% lower to the dollar at $1.4148. Against the euro it was 0.2% lower at 86.10 pence.

Sterling is the second-best performing G10 currency against the dollar this year, lagging only the commodity-driven Canadian dollar, and has been propelled by bets on a faster reopening of Britain's economy on the back of its vaccination programme.

Those hopes have faded somewhat in recent weeks however, as rising cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 first detected in India have led to calls from some scientists to push back the reopening date.

Health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday it was too soon to say whether the June 21 plan could go ahead.

"There aren't really any market-moving data releases this week in the UK, and expectations ahead of the government's announcement on 14 June on whether to go ahead with further easing of Covid-19 restrictions on 21 June may remain the main theme to follow," strategists at ING said in a note.

"Still, we doubt a potential delay of full re-opening will be able to materially weigh on sterling."

ING also observed in a note on Monday that weekly volatility in sterling positioning has not been accompanied by outsized moves in the spot market, which suggests that the swings may be related more to reporting technicalities than actual changes in market sentiment on the currency.

Speculators decreased their net short dollar positions last week, according to calculations by Reuters and US Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. However, overall positioning on sterling remains net long, which means that the market is on balance betting for it to make gains.

British retailers reported a big boost in sales in May, after lockdown measures ended and a further relaxation of COVID restrictions on hospitality drew more shoppers into town centres, industry data showed on Tuesday.

The British Retail Consortium said total sales among its members, who include supermarkets and high-street chains, were 10.0% higher last month than in May two years ago.

Sterling US Commodity Futures Trading Commission Sterling vs dollar sterling traders

Sterling eases vs dollar, UK reopening eyed

Kia and Hyundai delay deliveries in Pakistan as chip shortage takes toll

Pakistan's telecast of cricket series with England in jeopardy

Pakistan's Covid positivity ratio below 3%, lowest since Feb

Centre should not act like ‘East India Company', says Sindh CM

FIA arrests Bhojanis in billion-rupee fraud case

US gold coin sells for record $19.5m at Sotheby's auction

French president slapped by by-stander during walkabout

Financial Times, New York Times, Bloomberg websites temporarily down

Anti-poverty groups criticise rich countries over G7 tax deal

Annual plan 2021-22: Macroeconomic framework approved by NEC; Sindh CM speaks out on ‘injustices’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters