Export of telecom, computer, info services register 43.61pc growth in 9 months of FY20-21

KARACHI: Export of Telecommunication, Computer and Information services in the first three quarters of fiscal year 2020-21 reached at $ 1,512.13 million representing 43.61 percent growth over the corresponding period of FY 2019-20.

According to data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Pakistan has received $ 1,052.95 million by export of services in telecommunication, computer and information sectors during July 2020 to March 2021.

Export of Telecommunications services, during July-March 20-21, earned $ 319 million that is 33.38 percent higher than $ 239.17 million the amount received in 3 quarters of FY 2019-20.

The amount fetched by call centers by export of services remained $ 105.363 million depicting 16.83 percent increase over $90.183 million of 3QFY19-20.

Meanwhile, export of telecommunication services increased from $148.987 million to $213.647 million showing an increase of 43.40 percent over the previous year.

Different sorts of computer services provided abroad were also seen on rise as exports surged 46.56 percent percent in the first three quarters of FY20-21 to reach at $ 1,190.11 million.

According to PBS data, Hardware consultancy services decreased 77.77 % and Maintenance & repair of computers shrunk 69.98 percent in the period under review and amounts of export recorded $ 407.00 and $ 399 million respectively.

Increasing trends were recorded in export of Software consultancy services and Export / Import of Computer Software services as software consultancy brought $ 393.374 million in the country showing 25.11 percent increase over $ 314.418 million. Export / Import of Computer Software services expanded 24.69 pc and reached at $ 294.887 million.

Moreover, in the first 9 months of FY20-21, $501.043 million were received against export of other Computer services which were 94.23 percent higher than volume of nine months of previous year $257.961 million.

Exports of the Information services sub-sector increased 73 percent as the amount earned by the exports surged to $ 3.01 million from $1.74 million. Among them, the volume of News agency services amounted to $ 1.64 while other information services amounted to $ 1.37 million showing an increase of 84.48 percent and 60.99 percent respectively.