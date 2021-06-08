ANL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3%)
ASC 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.69%)
ASL 27.24 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.79%)
AVN 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.74%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
BYCO 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
DGKC 130.75 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.25%)
EPCL 49.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.14%)
FCCL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
FFL 17.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.45%)
HASCOL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.03%)
HUBC 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.89%)
JSCL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.93%)
KAPCO 46.80 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (5.83%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
LOTCHEM 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.83%)
MLCF 47.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.04%)
PAEL 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.13%)
POWER 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
PPL 93.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.49%)
PRL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
PTC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.64%)
SNGP 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-3.63%)
TRG 168.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.99 (-3.98%)
UNITY 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
WTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.43%)
BR100 5,254 Decreased By ▼ -33.95 (-0.64%)
BR30 27,491 Decreased By ▼ -189.33 (-0.68%)
KSE100 48,148 Decreased By ▼ -154.68 (-0.32%)
KSE30 19,575 Decreased By ▼ -83.19 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,376
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
935,013
1,38324hr
2.95% positivity
Sindh
324,535
Punjab
342,805
Balochistan
25,893
Islamabad
81,806
KPK
134,781
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

PM Khan denounces Canada attack as terror, calls for action against Islamophobia

  • Pakistani-origin Muslim family was killed in Ontario
  • Canadian authorities say there is 'evidence that this was a planned, premeditated act, motivated by hate'
BR Web Desk Updated 08 Jun 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated the need for global action to counter Islamophobia, after the killing of a family of Pakistani origin in Canada.

”Saddened to learn of the killing of a Muslim Pakistani-origin Canadian family in London, Ontario,” the premier wrote in a tweet on Tuesday, adding that "This condemnable act of terrorism reveals the growing Islamophobia in western countries".

Canadian authorities issued a statement earlier today, stating that "there is evidence that this was a planned, premeditated act, motivated by hate. It is believed that these victims were targeted because they were Muslim".

The victims, while unnamed, include a 74-year-old woman, a 46-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl. A suspect was arrested on Sunday evening within four miles of the scene of the incident.

The family said in a statement that the public needs to stand against hate and Islamophobia.

"This young man who committed this act of terror was influenced by a group that he associated with, and the rest of the community must take a strong stand against this, from the highest levels in our government to every member of the community,” the statement said.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated that the incident was a "test case for the Canadian government and society", adding that the Canadian government must play its role in restoring the confidence and protection of Muslims residing in their country.

He said the Pakistan Consulate General in Toronto had made contact with relatives of the victims and were being offered facilitation in the transportation of bodies.

Qureshi appealed to Pakistanis living in Canada to show solidarity with the victims.

In 2017 a French Canadian man known for far-right, nationalist views went on a shooting rampage at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people, being one of the worst incidences of religious violence in the country's recent history.

Pakistan Canada Muslim islamophobia Imran Khan Shah Mahmood Quershi

PM Khan denounces Canada attack as terror, calls for action against Islamophobia

Pakistan's Covid positivity ratio below 3%, lowest since Feb

Centre should not act like ‘East India Company', says Sindh CM

FIA arrests Bhojanis in billion-rupee fraud case

Financial Times, New York Times, Bloomberg websites temporarily down

Anti-poverty groups criticise rich countries over G7 tax deal

Annual plan 2021-22: Macroeconomic framework approved by NEC; Sindh CM speaks out on ‘injustices’

Biden administration sets up 'strike force' to go after China on trade

India seeks to harm Pakistan’s position in basmati markets

Free vaccines, food to cost India an additional $11 billion

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters