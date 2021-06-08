ANL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3%)
ASC 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.69%)
ASL 27.24 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.79%)
AVN 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.74%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
BYCO 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
DGKC 130.75 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.25%)
EPCL 49.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.14%)
FCCL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
FFL 17.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.45%)
HASCOL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.03%)
HUBC 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.89%)
JSCL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.93%)
KAPCO 46.80 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (5.83%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
LOTCHEM 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.83%)
MLCF 47.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.04%)
PAEL 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.13%)
POWER 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
PPL 93.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.49%)
PRL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
PTC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.64%)
SNGP 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-3.63%)
TRG 168.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.99 (-3.98%)
UNITY 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
WTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.43%)
BR100 5,254 Decreased By ▼ -33.95 (-0.64%)
BR30 27,491 Decreased By ▼ -189.33 (-0.68%)
KSE100 48,148 Decreased By ▼ -154.68 (-0.32%)
KSE30 19,575 Decreased By ▼ -83.19 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,376
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
935,013
1,38324hr
2.95% positivity
Sindh
324,535
Punjab
342,805
Balochistan
25,893
Islamabad
81,806
KPK
134,781
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China's Tsingshan to ramp up aluminium production in Indonesia in 2023

  • Tsingshan made a name for itself in the global nickel market by investing heavily in Indonesia, which banned nickel ore exports from 2020.
  • Tsingshan would ramp up capacity to 500,000 tonnes per year in 2023, without providing a time for the start of production.
Reuters 08 Jun 2021

Tsingshan Holding Group is set to ramp up aluminium production in Indonesia in 2023, consultancy CRU said on Tuesday, as the Chinese stainless steel and nickel group diversifies operations in the country.

Tsingshan made a name for itself in the global nickel market by investing heavily in Indonesia, which banned nickel ore exports from 2020, and is involved in projects there to make battery chemicals and nickel pig iron.

The company currently produces no aluminium but is planning to build a 1 million tonnes per year aluminium smelter with Huafon Group at its industrial park on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi.

CRU senior consultant Ying Dai said during a webinar Tsingshan would ramp up capacity to 500,000 tonnes per year in 2023, without providing a time for the start of production.

Tsingshan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Dai said the company could take advantage of Chinese technology in Indonesia and use its power plant for low-cost coal-fired power. She said that a ceiling on smelting capacity in China was another reason Chinese companies are looking abroad to expand.

Aluminium producers in China, the world's biggest metals consumer, are coming under pressure to use cleaner power sources for the energy-intensive smelting process and reduce emissions.

"We also think hydropower potential in Indonesia will also bring another opportunity for aluminium smelting development domestically," Dai said.

Indonesia has already attracted companies, including China Hongqiao Group, to refine aluminium raw material alumina in the country thanks to its abundant bauxite reserves.

Following nickel ore, Indonesia plans to ban exports of bauxite, the main ore source of aluminium, from 2023 to boost its downstream metals industry.

Tsingshan has also been in talks to build a $2.8 billion copper smelter with Freeport-McMoRan Inc in Indonesia's Weda Bay.

aluminium production Tsingshan Holding Group aluminium maker aluminium industry consultancy CRU

China's Tsingshan to ramp up aluminium production in Indonesia in 2023

Final round of talks with IMF: Govt to strive for as much fiscal space as possible

Kia and Hyundai delay deliveries in Pakistan as chip shortage takes toll

Financial Times, New York Times, Bloomberg websites temporarily down

Pakistan's Covid positivity ratio below 3%, lowest since Feb

Centre should not act like ‘East India Company', says Sindh CM

FIA arrests Bhojanis in billion-rupee fraud case

Anti-poverty groups criticise rich countries over G7 tax deal

Annual plan 2021-22: Macroeconomic framework approved by NEC; Sindh CM speaks out on ‘injustices’

Biden administration sets up 'strike force' to go after China on trade

India seeks to harm Pakistan’s position in basmati markets

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters