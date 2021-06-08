Markets
Qatar increases crude oil prices in July
08 Jun 2021
DUBAI: Qatar Petroleum increased its official prices in July to $1.15 per barrel above the average of Platts Oman and Dubai quotes for its Marine crude, and to $0.90/bbl above the Oman/Dubai average for its Land crude, according to a pricing document on its website.
June prices were set at $1.00/bbl above the Oman/Dubai average for the Marine crude and $0.70/bbl above Oman/Dubai average for Land crude.
