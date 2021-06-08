ANL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
European stocks steady at open awaiting key events

  • London's benchmark FTSE 100 index edged up 0.1 percent to 7,083.22 points.
AFP 08 Jun 2021

LONDON: European stock markets steadied at the open Tuesday with traders sitting tight ahead of key events this week, notably US inflation data and a meeting of the European Central Bank.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index edged up 0.1 percent to 7,083.22 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index was unchanged at 15,677.93 points and the Paris CAC 40 rose 0.1 percent to 6,549.71.

Thursday sees both the publication of keenly-awaited US inflation data and the outcome of the ECB's latest monetary policy meeting.

Investors are concerned that strong inflation as pandemic-hit economies reopen to the world could lead to higher interest rates, putting the brakes on recovery.

