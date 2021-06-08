ANL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.42%)
ASC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.1%)
ASL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.09%)
AVN 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.62%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
BYCO 11.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 130.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.29%)
EPCL 49.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.88%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
FFL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.23%)
HASCOL 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.65%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.39%)
JSCL 25.74 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.5%)
KAPCO 45.63 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.19%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.21%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.28%)
MLCF 47.61 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.3%)
PAEL 35.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
POWER 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
PPL 93.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.96%)
PTC 12.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.82%)
SNGP 46.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.02%)
TRG 172.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-2.04%)
UNITY 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (8%)
BR100 5,273 Decreased By ▼ -14.95 (-0.28%)
BR30 27,643 Decreased By ▼ -37.82 (-0.14%)
KSE100 48,229 Decreased By ▼ -74.14 (-0.15%)
KSE30 19,601 Decreased By ▼ -56.7 (-0.29%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,376
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
935,013
1,38324hr
2.95% positivity
Sindh
324,535
Punjab
342,805
Balochistan
25,893
Islamabad
81,806
KPK
134,781
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil drops again on doubts over demand rebound

  • Restraint on supply by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies has also helped buttress prices.
Reuters 08 Jun 2021

TOKYO: Oil prices extended their losses on Tuesday as concerns about the fragile state of the global recovery in demand for crude and fuels were heightened by data showing China's oil imports fell in May.

Brent crude was down 49 cents, or 0.7%, at $71.00 a barrel by 0643 GMT, after declining 0.6% overnight. US oil was off by 44 cents, or 0.6%, at $68.79 a barrel, having dropped by 0.6% in the previous session.

"Chinese oil imports at a five-month low ... would tend to confirm weakness in the Asia market," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizhuo Securities.

China's crude imports were down 14.6% in May, from a high level a year earlier, with daily arrivals at the lowest level this year, as maintenance at refineries limited demand for oil purchases.

Crude prices have risen in recent weeks, with Brent up by nearly 40% this year and WTI gaining more than that, amid expectations of demand to return as some countries succeed in vaccinating populations against COVID-19.

Restraint on supply by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies has also helped buttress prices.

But major oil importers like India have been going through waves of infections that continue to threaten the expected pickup in global demand in the second half of this year.

"Crude prices are beginning to struggle as demand in Europe and India faces headwinds," said Avtar Sandu, senior manager commodities at Phillip Futures in Singapore.

Oil prices Brent crude Bob Yawger Mizhuo Securities

Oil drops again on doubts over demand rebound

Anti-poverty groups criticise rich countries over G7 tax deal

Annual plan 2021-22: Macroeconomic framework approved by NEC; Sindh CM speaks out on ‘injustices’

India seeks to harm Pakistan’s position in basmati markets

British ‘Treasure Island’ tax havens face a tempest

Domestic consumers using over 700 units: Nepra to allow levy of Rs1.25/unit surcharge

NA passes 10 key bills

Covid Package: Rs875bn released so far

At least 48 killed in Daharki train tragedy

Google to change global advertising practices

Elections will be under ‘new’ mechanism: Fawad

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters