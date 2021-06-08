ANL 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.91%)
Pakistan's Covid positivity ratio below 3%, lowest since Feb

  • Country reports 1,383 new cases in 24 hours
Aisha Mahmood 08 Jun 2021

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio has fallen below 3% for the first time since February as lockdown restrictions came into effect.

The national positivity ratio amounted to 2.94% on Tuesday, as Pakistan continued to make efforts to vaccinate a large amount of people, and imposed restrictions across the country.

On June 6, the national Covid-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 3.02%. During the last 24 hours, 46,882 tests were conducted across the country, taking the total number of tests conducted to 13,619,766. Out of these new tests, 1,383 came out positive, taking the tally to 935,013. There are 46,190 active cases and 3,196 critical cases.

During the last 24 hours, 53 deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 21,376. Meanwhile, 2,516 recoveries were also reported. So far, 867,447 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Pakistan.

So far, Sindh has reported 324,535 cases and 5,144 deaths, Punjab confirmed 342,805 infections and 10,349 deaths, Balochistan reported 25,893 cases and 290 fatalities, while K-P recorded 134,781 infections and 4,164 deaths.

Similarly, Islamabad has so far confirmed 81,806 cases and 766 deaths, Azad Jammu and Kashmir reported 19,538 Covid-19 cases and 556 deaths while Gilgit-Baltistan recorded 5,655 cases and 107 fatalities.

Coronavirus Pakistan coronavirus cases third wave lowest number of cases

