ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
ASC 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.61%)
ASL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.91%)
AVN 89.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 130.42 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.44%)
EPCL 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.6%)
FFL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.19%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (8.26%)
JSCL 24.87 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (6.97%)
KAPCO 44.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.39%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.08%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.1%)
PPL 92.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.62%)
PRL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.98%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.79%)
SNGP 47.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
TRG 175.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.68%)
UNITY 46.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.64%)
WTL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,288 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (0.12%)
BR30 27,681 Increased By ▲ 61.99 (0.22%)
KSE100 48,303 Decreased By ▼ -53.26 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -60.7 (-0.31%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,323
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
933,630
1,49024hr
3.02% positivity
Sindh
323,828
Punjab
342,498
Balochistan
25,819
Islamabad
81,766
KPK
134,558
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Five-day anti-polio campaign launched

Recorder Report 08 Jun 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore administration on Monday launched a five-day polio campaign with the target of administrating polio drops to 1.8 million children under the age of five years.

District Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz inaugurated the campaign by vaccinating children in the slum areas of Gulberg. Around 6327 mobile teams will take part in the campaign.

On the occasion, the DC said that the provincial capital is free from the poliovirus; “the recent environmental samples of polio in Lahore has tested negative and thus the city has been declared polio-free”.

He further said that the polio teams will go door-to-door to administer the polio drops and he urged the parents to cooperate with the teams and get their children vaccinated. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar appealed to the parents to administer anti-polio drops to their children. “Saving minors from polio disease is a collective responsibility and everyone should extend support to safeguard the future of the children,” he added.

He asked the line departments to ensure the best results through sustained efforts. “The drive will continue till June 11 in the province and it is satisfying that no polio case has been reported this year due to the effective measures taken by the government,” he added.

According to him, a hundred percent vaccination target will be achieved while following anti-corona SOPs.

The parliamentarians, as well as the field administration, should strive hard to make this campaign a success. He directed the relevant officials to administer the drops to children coming from other provinces.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sardar Usman Buzdar polio corona SOPs corona Mudassar Riaz polio campaign

Five-day anti-polio campaign launched

Anti-poverty groups criticise rich countries over G7 tax deal

Annual plan 2021-22: Macroeconomic framework approved by NEC; Sindh CM speaks out on ‘injustices’

India seeks to harm Pakistan’s position in basmati markets

British ‘Treasure Island’ tax havens face a tempest

Domestic consumers using over 700 units: Nepra to allow levy of Rs1.25/unit surcharge

NA passes 10 key bills

Covid Package: Rs875bn released so far

At least 48 killed in Daharki train tragedy

Google to change global advertising practices

Elections will be under ‘new’ mechanism: Fawad

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.