Five-day anti-polio campaign launched

LAHORE: The Lahore administration on Monday launched a five-day polio campaign with the target of administrating polio drops to 1.8 million children under the age of five years.

District Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz inaugurated the campaign by vaccinating children in the slum areas of Gulberg. Around 6327 mobile teams will take part in the campaign.

On the occasion, the DC said that the provincial capital is free from the poliovirus; “the recent environmental samples of polio in Lahore has tested negative and thus the city has been declared polio-free”.

He further said that the polio teams will go door-to-door to administer the polio drops and he urged the parents to cooperate with the teams and get their children vaccinated. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar appealed to the parents to administer anti-polio drops to their children. “Saving minors from polio disease is a collective responsibility and everyone should extend support to safeguard the future of the children,” he added.

He asked the line departments to ensure the best results through sustained efforts. “The drive will continue till June 11 in the province and it is satisfying that no polio case has been reported this year due to the effective measures taken by the government,” he added.

According to him, a hundred percent vaccination target will be achieved while following anti-corona SOPs.

The parliamentarians, as well as the field administration, should strive hard to make this campaign a success. He directed the relevant officials to administer the drops to children coming from other provinces.

