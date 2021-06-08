Pakistan emerges successful on diplomatic front: governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Monday that Pakistan has emerged successful on the diplomatic front under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Pakistan’s narrative is now being heard in the world and our efforts for regional peace, especially for the Afghan peace process, is being applauded by the world,” the governor said while talking to a select group of media persons here at Governor’s House.

Terming his recent visit to the US successful, the governor said, “I have had successful meetings with more than 100 politicians and other dignitaries, including members of Congress, Senators, Governors and Mayors during this visit. The bill to declare Punjab and California as sister states was tabled in the California Assembly in my presence and a historic agreement was also signed between the Agricultural University of Faisalabad and the University of California.”

Answering a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team have saved Pakistan from economic bankruptcy; Jehangir Khan Tarin Group will support our government on every matter including provincial and federal budgets.

