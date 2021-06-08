India must come clean about IIOJ&K

This is apropos a Business Recorder news item “Pakistan ready for talks if given Kashmir roadmap” carried by the newspaper the other day. According to it, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan is ready to restart talks with India if Delhi provides a roadmap towards restoring the previous status of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Since then India has been sending additional troops to IIOJ&K and imposing a crippling curfew on the residents in the territory. The New Delhi’s arbitrary step has met with profound anger in the region. A large movement of troops in recent days in IIOJ&K suggests that something big like August 5, 2019 was going to happen again. India is, therefore, required to come clean about IIOJ&K.

NAHID KHAN (LAHORE)

