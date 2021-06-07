ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
ASC 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.61%)
ASL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.91%)
AVN 89.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 130.42 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.44%)
EPCL 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.6%)
FFL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.19%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (8.26%)
JSCL 24.87 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (6.97%)
KAPCO 44.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.39%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.08%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.1%)
PPL 92.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.62%)
PRL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.98%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.79%)
SNGP 47.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
TRG 175.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.68%)
UNITY 46.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.64%)
WTL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,288 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (0.12%)
BR30 27,681 Increased By ▲ 61.99 (0.22%)
KSE100 48,303 Decreased By ▼ -53.26 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -60.7 (-0.31%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,323
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
933,630
1,49024hr
3.02% positivity
Sindh
323,828
Punjab
342,498
Balochistan
25,819
Islamabad
81,766
KPK
134,558
Mexican assets rally on midterm election results; Peru markets pressured

  • Peru's sol currency was down 0.1% at 3.84, while its stock index tumbled 5.7%, on track for its worst session in seven weeks.
  • Mexico's peso hit a four-week high and was set for its best session since mid-May, while the Ipc stocks index jumped almost 2%, hitting 2017 highs.
Reuters 07 Jun 2021

Mexico's peso jumped 1% on Monday as early results of midterm elections showed a reduced majority for the ruling party, while Peruvian assets made small moves as a tightly fought presidential election remained too close to call.

Peru's sol currency was down 0.1% at 3.84, while its stock index tumbled 5.7%, on track for its worst session in seven weeks.

The final result may not be known for days, but Peru's currency and bonds have suffered since left-wing candidate Pedro Castillo scored a surprise first-round win back in April on promises of more state control of the country's mining, energy and telecoms industries. Castillo and his rival, right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori, are neck and neck in the unofficial count.

"If Castillo is confirmed as president-elect, we believe the central bank would be tested under regime change, likely facing capital flight following the election outcome," JPMorgan said in a research note.

Mexico's peso hit a four-week high and was set for its best session since mid-May, while the Ipc stocks index jumped almost 2%, hitting 2017 highs.

Assuaging fears, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's MORENA party lost some of its majority, the weekend vote showed, which would have allowed him to push through more wide sweeping changes to market friendly policies.

Monday's gains helped the peso wipe away its losses this year and move up 0.6%.

Brazil's real slumped after one of its best weeks this year, down 0.5%.

Forecasts for Brazil's growth and inflation in 2021 rose to new highs, a survey of economists showed on Monday, with inflation moving further above the upper limit of the central bank's target range for the year. But despite the ninth consecutive rise in the inflation outlook, economists' view on interest rates was unchanged.

Chile's peso rose 0.3% despite falling prices of its biggest export, copper. The central bank on Monday said Chile posted a trade surplus of $1.314 billion in May, as the value of copper exports surged.

"Market pricing of Latam rate curves foretells tighter monetary policy settings over the next year. ... The state of inflation will also be notably different in a year's time, thanks in large part to base effects," said Sacha Tihanyi, head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities.

"We see the benefits of these shifts substantially accruing to BRL, and to a lesser degree, MXN. On the flip-side COP will encounter difficulties, but CLP in particular will face very challenging headwinds, even more so considering current valuations."

Cuban peso Chilean peso Mexico peso Colombian peso Latam FX firm Peru's sol currency

