Chile posts $1.314bn trade surplus in May, copper exports up 70pc y/y

  • The value of copper shipments increased 70% year-on-year to $4.967 billion in May.
  • Total exports from the South American nation hit $7.920 billion, while imports were $6.606 billion.
Reuters Updated 07 Jun 2021

SANTIAGO: Chile posted a trade surplus of $1.314 billion in May, the central bank reported on Monday, amid a surge in the value of its copper exports.

The value of copper shipments increased 70% year-on-year to $4.967 billion in May, as prices for the red metal soared to record highs. Total exports from the South American nation hit $7.920 billion, while imports were $6.606 billion.

Copper prices copper production copper exporter

Chile posts $1.314bn trade surplus in May, copper exports up 70pc y/y

