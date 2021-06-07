Markets
Chile posts $1.314bn trade surplus in May, copper exports up 70pc y/y
- The value of copper shipments increased 70% year-on-year to $4.967 billion in May.
- Total exports from the South American nation hit $7.920 billion, while imports were $6.606 billion.
SANTIAGO: Chile posted a trade surplus of $1.314 billion in May, the central bank reported on Monday, amid a surge in the value of its copper exports.
The value of copper shipments increased 70% year-on-year to $4.967 billion in May, as prices for the red metal soared to record highs. Total exports from the South American nation hit $7.920 billion, while imports were $6.606 billion.
