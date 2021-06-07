ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
ASC 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.61%)
ASL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.91%)
AVN 89.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 130.42 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.44%)
EPCL 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.6%)
FFL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.19%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (8.26%)
JSCL 24.87 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (6.97%)
KAPCO 44.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.39%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.08%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.1%)
PPL 92.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.62%)
PRL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.98%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.79%)
SNGP 47.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
TRG 175.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.68%)
UNITY 46.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.64%)
WTL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,288 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (0.12%)
BR30 27,681 Increased By ▲ 61.99 (0.22%)
KSE100 48,303 Decreased By ▼ -53.26 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -60.7 (-0.31%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,323
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
933,630
1,49024hr
3.02% positivity
Sindh
323,828
Punjab
342,498
Balochistan
25,819
Islamabad
81,766
KPK
134,558
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Delhi, Mumbai loosen lockdowns as India virus crisis eases in cities

  • The northern city was reporting an average of 25,000 daily cases during its peak. It fell to 381 infections on Sunday, officials said.
AFP 07 Jun 2021

NEW DELHI: India's capital New Delhi and financial hub Mumbai began a gradual easing of restrictions on Monday as coronavirus infections in the country fell to a two-month low.

Hospitals in the cities -- which have a combined population of some 40 million -- were overwhelmed by a deadly Covid-19 wave in April and May, with severe shortages of oxygen and other critical medicines.

The huge spike saw India report record-breaking numbers of cases and deaths to become the second worst-hit nation after the United States with just under 29 million infections.

Authorities in Delhi and Mumbai, as well as other cities and states, had imposed restrictions on movement and activities to combat the surge.

"We have to stay safe from coronavirus infections and also bring the economy back on track," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted Monday as some shops and malls reopened.

The city's metro services were operating at 50 percent capacity and roads quickly filled up with vehicles, but local shopping areas remained quiet.

The northern city was reporting an average of 25,000 daily cases during its peak. It fell to 381 infections on Sunday, officials said.

Kejriwal also announced that city officials would conduct door-to-door visits to enrol people aged over 45 for vaccinations.

Maharashtra, India's richest state of which Mumbai is the capital, eased restrictions based on infection rates and hospital bed occupancy.

In Mumbai -- where the caseload soared to 11,163 in early April -- there were just 794 new infections on Sunday.

Malls were reopened in the city with restrictions, but were fully operational in cities with lower infection rates such as Nagpur and Aurangabad.

"This is a step in the right direction," said Rajendra Kalkar of Phoenix Mills, which manages three shopping centres in Maharashtra.

"Businesses at our malls are coming back slowly. This is a very welcome step for thousands of mall staff and retail employees."

The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India estimated that more than two million jobs were lost during the Maharashtra lockdown.

"We are very happy to open our doors again today," the restaurant manager of the Mumbai branch of popular eatery Social, who gave his name as Malay, told AFP.

Experts warn that while the crisis has eased in Delhi, Mumbai and other major cities, the disease is still spreading in rural areas and in some southern and northeastern states.

The death toll -- which usually lags infection figures by several weeks -- was still at elevated levels, they added.

"Currently, the states with high test-positivity rates like Kerala and Tamil Nadu need to maintain the restrictions as any major easing can be risky," community health expert Rajib Dasgupta told AFP.

India on Monday reported just over 100,000 fresh infections -- after several days of 400,000-plus cases in May -- and nearly 2,500 deaths.

The health ministry said total deaths were just under 347,000 so far, although experts warn the actual toll could be much higher and there have been claims of undercounting.

India has administered just under 233 million vaccine shots against Covid-19 so far, but experts say the mass inoculation drive needs to be stepped up to combat the spread of the virus in the nation of 1.3 billion people.

Coronavirus lockdown Mumbai Delhi COVID 19 Infections

Delhi, Mumbai loosen lockdowns as India virus crisis eases in cities

Timeline of major train accidents in Pakistan since 2015

Pakistan's Covid positivity ratio falls

Pakistan considers cut in import taxes for economic growth

Business hours in Sindh extended to 8pm

Pakistan's Abhi raises $2m in seed investment

Pressure on CIA as US withdrawal nears: NYT

Islamabad defends its interior Sindh initiative

Countries get bankrupted by corrupt heads: PM

Export promotion scheme: FBR for allowing 30pc local sales

Intensity of third wave declining

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters