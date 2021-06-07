European stocks steady at open

LONDON: European stock markets opened steadily on Monday following a similar showing across Asia, as traders reacted to the prospect of higher interest rates as inflation gathers pace.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.1 percent to 7,075.30 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index fell 0.2 percent to 15,661.47 points and the Paris CAC 40 dipped 0.2 percent to 6,505.71.