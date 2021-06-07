World
Trial of Myanmar's Suu Kyi to hear testimony from next Monday: lawyer
- "We will get testimonies from plaintiff and witnesses starting from next hearing," scheduled for Monday June 14.
07 Jun 2021
NAYPYIDAW: The trial of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi will hear its first testimony from next Monday, her lawyer told AFP Monday.
"We will get testimonies from plaintiff and witnesses starting from next hearing," scheduled for Monday June 14, lawyer Min Min Soe said after a meeting with the detained Suu Kyi in the capital Naypyidaw.
